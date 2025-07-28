PDS Health Recognized With Four Viddy Awards For Excellence In Video Storytelling
PDS Health received Platinum honors for both the long- and short-form versions of its Power of the PDS Health Platform videos, recognized in the Company Overview and Sizzle Reel categories. These videos illustrate how the PDS Health platform enables personalized, preventive care through innovative technology and integrated systems, showcasing the impact of dental-medical collaboration on patient outcomes.
The organization also received Gold Awards in the Entertainment category for Game of Thornes and PDX Games, two Region of the Year videos that celebrate team member contributions and success across business and clinical metrics. Both entries highlight the strong culture and regional pride that drive performance across the PDS Health organization.
"These awards recognize the creativity, strategic focus and execution of our marketing team in bringing these stories to life," said John Pham, Vice President, Marketing and Digital Patient Experience at PDS Health. "Whether capturing the impact of integrated care or celebrating regional performance, these videos reflect the meaningful work happening across the organization and the talent that makes it visible."
The Viddy Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and spotlight excellence in digital video production, creative direction and storytelling. Originally established as the Videographer Awards, the program has evolved alongside the rapid transformation of the digital media landscape.
To learn more about the Viddy Awards, visit viddyawards .
About PDS Health
PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth .
