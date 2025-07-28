Honeynaps Secures Global Standards In Medical Data Security With HIPAA And ISO/IEC 27001 Certifications For Its AI-Driven SOMNUMTM Cloud
In addition, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance certification is awarded to healthcare-related organizations that implement strict technical and administrative safeguards to protect patients' Protected Health Information (PHI), including secure handling and electronic transmission, and maintaining the necessary internal procedures and policies.
The certification is particularly significant as it serves as official recognition that HoneyNaps' cloud-based AI medical solution is operated in a secure and trustworthy manner for both domestic and international healthcare institutions and users.
HoneyNaps held a ceremony to commemorate the awarding of its ISO/IEC 27001 certification and the successful completion of its HIPAA compliance assessment. The event was attended by the CEO of the certifying body and key company executives. During the ceremony, HoneyNaps officially announced that its information security and personal data management systems are operated in alignment with global standards.
SOMNUMTM is a software solution that leverages AI algorithms to automatically analyze polysomnography (PSG) data for disease diagnosis, prediction, and prevention. Unlike existing video-based AI solutions, it is Korea's first deep learning-based program capable of multi-channel, real-time processing of large-scale signals.
Notably, the cloud-based platform "SOMNUM Insight" allows sleep specialists to upload EDF files extracted from PSG devices to the cloud, where the SOMNUM AI engine automatically analyzes the data and generates downloadable reports. Designed to improve diagnostic efficiency and ensure reliable AI performance, the platform is gaining significant attention in the telemedicine and digital healthcare sectors.
Taekyoung (Sean) Ha, PhD, President of HoneyNaps USA, stated, "Following our acquisition of ISO 13485 (Medical Device Quality Management System) certification, ISO/IEC 27001 and HIPAA represent the most stringent global standards for information security and medical data protection, respectively. This achievement reflects international recognition of our technological expertise and data security capabilities. We remain committed to rigorously complying with country-specific regulations and certification requirements to build a trustworthy healthcare service environment and establish a world-class AI-driven medical data management system."
