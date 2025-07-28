Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Kyrgyz First Deputy Prime Minister Amangeldiev

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Kyrgyz First Deputy Prime Minister Daniiar Amangeldiev in Washington. The Deputy Secretary expressed the hope that the United States could deepen the bilateral relationship with the Kyrgyz Republic for the mutual benefit of both countries. The Deputy Secretary and First Deputy Prime Minister Amangeldiev discussed priority areas of engagement, including expanding economic cooperation, strengthening sanctions compliance, and enforcing national immigration laws.

