Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Kyrgyz First Deputy Prime Minister Amangeldiev
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Kyrgyz First Deputy Prime Minister Daniiar Amangeldiev in Washington. The Deputy Secretary expressed the hope that the United States could deepen the bilateral relationship with the Kyrgyz Republic for the mutual benefit of both countries. The Deputy Secretary and First Deputy Prime Minister Amangeldiev discussed priority areas of engagement, including expanding economic cooperation, strengthening sanctions compliance, and enforcing national immigration laws.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment