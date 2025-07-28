Think Together Honors Melanie Barraza With 2025 Randy Barth Leadership Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Coordinator in the Palm Springs region, Barraza was honored for her outstanding commitment to building meaningful relationships with families, expanding access to resources, and ensuring student success through equitable support. Think Together's Family and Community Engagement (FACE) team plays a pivotal role in bridging families and site program managers to resources they need to realize a student's full potential, regardless of their background.

"Melanie is a shining example of how leadership shows up in service to others," said Randy Barth, founder and CEO of Think Together. "Her dedication to families and commitment to our mission inspires all of us to go further in changing the odds for kids."

The Randy Barth Leadership Award is a peer nominated recognition given annually to team members who embody Think Together's mission, vision, and values through integrity, community impact, and inclusive leadership. The award celebrates individuals who lead by example to change the odds for kids, work to improve their communities, and inspire others through their passion, leadership, and integrity.

Barraza began her journey with Think Together in 2022 as a site program manager, where she gained firsthand experience working closely with students and families. In that time, Barraza has built strong relationships with businesses, organizations and resources throughout the Coachella Valley to support the students and families she serves.

"I plan to keep advocating for families by meeting them where they are and ensuring resources are shared in ways that support them and their unique needs," said Barraza. "My goal is to create environments where every family feels seen, supported, and empowered."

About Think Together

Think Together partners with schools and communities to pursue educational opportunity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students each year. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school improvement, staffing, and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit .

