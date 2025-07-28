Buddha Smriti Stupa To Be Inaugurated Today In Vaishali, CM Nitish Kumar Calls It 'Moment Of Pride For Bihar'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to inaugurate the grand Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa on Tuesday in Vaishali, a site of immense historical and spiritual significance.

Spanning 72 acres and built at a cost of Rs 550 crore, the monument will be formally unveiled in the presence of Buddhist monks and followers from 15 countries including China, Japan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Tibet, Myanmar, Malaysia, Bhutan, Vietnam, Cambodia, Mongolia, Laos, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

Earlier on Monday, announcing the inauguration on social media platform X, CM Nitish Kumar wrote:“It is a matter of great pleasure to announce that the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa, Vaishali, is set to be inaugurated on July 29, 2025. Buddhist followers and monks from around 15 countries worldwide are coming to Bihar for this inauguration ceremony. This will be a moment of pride for all of us in Bihar.”

Constructed using pink stones from Rajasthan, the stupa has been designed with an environmentally conscious layout, offering a serene experience for visitors. At its heart lies the sacred relic casket of Lord Buddha, housed on the first floor.

The relics, collected from six historical sites, include those from Vaishali's Mud Stupa, considered the most authentic according to Chinese traveler Xuanzang.

CM Kumar emphasised his personal oversight of the project:“I have continuously overseen the construction work... to ensure that the construction is completed in a distinguished manner as quickly as possible.”

He further added:“Vaishali is a historical and mythological land that gave the world its first republic. It has also been a land of women's empowerment. For the first time, women were included in the Buddhist Sangha here.”

Calling the memorial a symbol of Bihar's cultural pride and spiritual legacy, the Chief Minister said it will boost tourism, cultural identity, and employment in the region.

“The Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa will not only establish Vaishali prominently on the global Buddhist map but will also provide a new direction to tourism, culture, and employment,” he concluded.