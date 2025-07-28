Ukraine Begins To Import Azerbaijani Gas Via Trans-Balkan Route

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This is a small volume but strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine's energy security,” Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC Board Chairman Sergii Koretskyi noted.

A reminder that earlier Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC signed a loan agreement with Ukrgasbank JSC (UGB), totaling UAH 4.7 billion. These funds will be used to purchase natural gas and build up sufficient reserves in underground storage facilities.

Recently, Naftogaz Group had also secured a loan worth UAH 4.7 billion from PrivatBank CB JSC to build up necessary gas reserves in underground storage facilities for the upcoming 2025/2026 heating season.

