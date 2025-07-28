Ukraine Begins To Import Azerbaijani Gas Via Trans-Balkan Route
“This is a small volume but strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversifying supply sources and strengthening Ukraine's energy security,” Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC Board Chairman Sergii Koretskyi noted.
A reminder that earlier Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC signed a loan agreement with Ukrgasbank JSC (UGB), totaling UAH 4.7 billion. These funds will be used to purchase natural gas and build up sufficient reserves in underground storage facilities.
Recently, Naftogaz Group had also secured a loan worth UAH 4.7 billion from PrivatBank CB JSC to build up necessary gas reserves in underground storage facilities for the upcoming 2025/2026 heating season.
Photo: gov
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment