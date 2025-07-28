Monster Army Mountain Bike Team Sweep The Cat 1 Junior Men 17-18 Podium, And Claim Multiple Podium Spots At Round 3 Of The 2025 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series At Solitude Mountain

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From July 24 to 27, the third round of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series brought the world's best downhill mountain bike racers to Solitude Mountain Resort, one hour outside of Salt Lake City. Known for its fast and technical downhill runs, the track is a favorite for the riders on the tour.

Now in its second year, the official U.S. Downhill Mountain Bike Championship features five rounds of pro and amateur racing. The series will conclude with the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking at Killington Resort from September 25 to 28.

In Saturday's Pro Men Division Downhill Race , 22-year-old Monster Army rider Dante Silva from San Diego, California, dropped in as a podium contender after most recently taking third place at the previous tour stop. Rising to the occasion at Solitude Mountain, Silva put down a flawless run with the day's fastest times on Split 1 and Split 2. When the dust settled, Silva finished with a total time of 2:04.208 for second place in a close race.

The Pro Women Division race ended with 16-year-old mountain bike phenomenon and Monster Army rider Kallie Stewart in third place. In an intense final, the 2025 Downhill Southeast Pro Champ from Maricopa, Arizona, completed the track in 2:28.378 for her podium spot.

The team scored a major win in the Cat 1 Jr Men 17-18 Division race with a podium sweep. In a dominant performance, 17-year-old Monster Army rider Alex Mallen from Park City, Utah, took the victory with a finish time of 2:05.766, more than three seconds ahead of the next competitor. Mallen was joined on the podium by 17-year-old Ryder Lawrence from Menifee, California, in second place with a finish time of 2:09.176. Monster Army's Kai Burleson from Murrieta, California, landed in third place with a finish time of 2:10.781.

The podium finishes continued in the Cat 1 Jr Women 17-18 Division with 17-year-old Monster Army team rider Samantha Porras from Los Angeles, California, taking second place with a finish time of 2:30.152. Also rising to the top three, 17-year-old Monster Army athlete Sara Ligman took third place with a time of 2:32.804.

Wrapping up an action-packed weekend, Sunday's race in the Cat 1 Jr Men 15-16 Division concluded with a Monster Army rider in the top three: 16-year-old Connor Knipscheer from Yucaipa, California, rose into second place with a finish time of 2:11.282.

Also on Sunday, the Cat 1 Jr Women 15-16 Division concluded with 16-year-old Ainsley Wolf from Colorado taking third place with a finish time of 2:41.477. Congrats to the team on eight podium finishes, including one victory, at this major event!

Next on the calendar, stay tuned for round four of the 2025 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series from July 31 to August 3 at Big Bear Lake, California, including the USAC National Championship.

