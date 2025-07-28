Rajya Sabha To Hold Debate On 'Op Sindoor' Today PM Modi Likely To Participate

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) A comprehensive discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' is scheduled to begin in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as part of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

There is also anticipation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may participate during the course of the discussion, underlining the significance the government places on national security.

Key ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, are expected to participate in the debate, which aims to highlight the strategic and diplomatic dimensions of India's recent counter-terror operation.

The debate follows an intense discussion in the Lok Sabha on Monday, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered the opening remarks and issued a stern warning to Pakistan.

He stated that India would not hesitate to resume strikes if provoked again.“Let this be a clear message to those who support terror. India will respond decisively to any act of aggression,” Singh said, drawing loud applause from the treasury benches.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India's military response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives, including many tourists. The operation was a joint effort by the Indian Army, Air Force, and intelligence agencies, aimed at dismantling cross-border terror infrastructure.

According to Singh's statement in the Lok Sabha, the Indian armed forces eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation. Nine terror infrastructure targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed through precision strikes.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also addressed the House, highlighting the diplomatic efforts that ensured international support and understanding for India's actions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the speeches of both Singh and Jaishankar, calling them“insightful” and commending the courage and professionalism of the Indian armed forces.“Their remarks reflect the strength and determination of New India,” PM Modi said.

As the Rajya Sabha prepares to take up the issue, the discussion is expected to shed further light on the execution and impact of Operation Sindoor.