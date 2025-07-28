Explore The Potential Of Innovative MICE Concepts At Pullman Danang Beach Resort

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nestled along the white sands of Bac My An Beach, the beach front resort offers a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor venues with a total capacity of up to 1,500 guests. Whether for an executive workshop or a beachfront gala, Pullman Danang is ready to host events with style and substance.

Dynamic Venues for Every Occasion

The resort's Lotus Ballroom provides a sophisticated setting for up to 500 guests, enhanced by advanced AV systems and a customizable 16-million-color LED lighting setup to bring any concept to life. For open-air occasions, the lush beachfront lawn and private beach area together accommodate up to 1,000 guests, offering breathtaking views and fresh coastal energy, ideal for evening celebrations, networking sessions, and incentive gatherings.

Creative Culinary Concepts with Proven Expertise

Culinary excellence is at the heart of every event. From interactive food stations to internationally inspired menus and local Vietnamese delicacies, the resort's F&B team curates experiences that are both memorable and tailored to each occasion, from a casual coffee break to a refined gala dinner.

With a passionate team boasting over a decade of event expertise, Pullman Danang ensures smooth coordination, attentive service, and end-to-end support. High-speed internet, hybrid meeting options, and professional technical assistance provide added assurance for seamless execution.

"We offer not only a MICE service, we create a comprehensive, culturally inspired experience shaped by our beachside setting, local engagement, and proven organizational excellence,"

– said Agnaldo Garibaldi, General Manager of Pullman Danang Beach Resort.

From strategic meetings to celebratory milestones, Pullman Danang Beach Resort is where business meets the beauty of Central Vietnam, setting a new standard for MICE experiences with purpose and personality.



Press kit: download here

For more information and bookings: [email protected]

Website: Address: 101 Vo Nguyen Giap Street, Ngu Hanh Son Ward, Danang City, Vietnam

SOURCE Pullman Danang Beach Resort