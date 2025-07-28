Spacewerx Selects New Frontier Aerospace To Develop Bifröst Orbit Transfer Spacecraft

KENT, Wash., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Aerospace (NFA), a leading innovator in advanced propulsion, hypersonics and orbital transfer technologies, today announced it has been selected for a Direct to Phase II Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Tactical High Orbit Fast Transfer (THOFT) award by SpaceWERX. This award will enable NFA to further develop its revolutionary Bifröst Orbit Transfer Spacecraft (OTS) , specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of the THOFT mission.

This SBIR, a collaborative effort between SpaceWERX, the Air Force Research Laboratory Rocket Lab, Space Systems Command Assured Access to Space, and US Space Command, seeks to significantly reduce response times in and beyond Low Earth Orbit. This rapid acquisition initiative aims to utilize commercial and government mission partners to quickly respond to threats or augment existing capabilities during conflict or crisis. The goal is to enhance U.S. and allied resilience in space by shrinking response times from months or years to days or hours.

NFA's Bifröst spacecraft is a groundbreaking solution that will enable tactically relevant, resilient, and responsive operations at high energy orbital locations. Bifröst utilizes NFA's high-thrust, high-efficiency LOX/LNG Mjölnir (myawl-nir) engine, a revolutionary propulsion system that provides the power required for rapid orbit changes. This advanced technology will be a vital part of the THOFT mission to achieve rapid and reliable access to critical high-energy orbits.

"We are thrilled to receive this award from the U.S. Space Force through SpaceWERX," said Bill Bruner, CEO of New Frontier Aerospace. "This funding represents a critical step forward in the development of a near flight ready Bifröst Prototype OTS and its potential to revolutionize dynamic space maneuver operations. The Mjölnir engine and its integration into the Bifröst OTS aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative, high-performance solutions to meet the Space Force's evolving national security needs."

About New Frontier Aerospace

New Frontier Aerospace (NFA) is a pioneering space technology company dedicated to developing advanced propulsion systems, hypersonic aircraft and orbit transfer solutions. NFA is focused on creating innovative, high-performance technologies that enable rapid and reliable access to space, meeting the evolving demands of both commercial and government applications.

About SpaceWERX

As the Innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs 40 military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $457 million budget. Since it was aligned under AFRL in August 2021, SpaceWERX has executed 1106 contracts worth more than $897 million to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability.

