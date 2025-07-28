Netanyahu To Present Gaza Annexation Plan If Hamas Rejects Deal: Media

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Jul 29 (NNN-XINHUA) – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is expected to present to the Israeli security cabinet, a plan to annex parts of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, last night.

According to the report, Netanyahu told Israeli ministers that, Israel has given Hamas a few days to agree to a ceasefire, or Israel will begin to gradually annex parts of the Strip in stages, until Hamas surrenders.

The report added that, Netanyahu is pursuing this course of action to maintain the support of the far-right Religious Zionist faction, which opposes both a ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Keeping the faction in the coalition is critical for Netanyahu to prevent his government from collapsing.

Religious Zionist leader and cabinet member, Bezalel Smotrich, reportedly told members of his faction,“We are promoting a good strategic move, and we will know in a short time whether it is successful.”

In his discussions with ministers, Netanyahu said, the plan had been approved by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, according to the newspaper.

Also yesterday, a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that, Israel would continue to work with international agencies, as well as, with the United States and European nations,“to ensure the delivery of large quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.”

“While the situation in Gaza is difficult and 'Israel has been working to ensure aid delivery,' Hamas benefits from attempting to fuel the perception of a humanitarian crisis,” the statement read.– NNN-XINHUA