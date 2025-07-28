Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
300,000 ETH Withdrawn From Exchanges: Find Mining Launches Zero-Entry Cloud Mining With Potential Daily Earnings Up To $12,000


2025-07-28 09:01:14
(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Amid significant ETH outflows from exchanges, Find Mining unveils an innovative cloud mining platform designed for easy entry and attractive earning potential.

Silicon Valley California, 28th July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , According to on-chain analytics platforms Nansen and Glassnode, over 300,000 Ethereum (ETH), valued at more than $1.1 billion, have been withdrawn from centralized exchanges within the past 72 hours - marking the largest weekly outflow this year. This trend is generally regarded as an early signal of increased on-chain holding intent and a long-term bullish market outlook.

In response, Find Mining, a cloud computing platform specializing in AI-powered resource allocation, today announced the launch of its next-generation cloud mining solution. The platform offers low-entry blockchain computing power services to individual users worldwide. According to official disclosures, users can achieve stable daily cryptocurrency earnings, with potential returns reaching up to $12,000 per day, varying according to coin type and contract plans.

Market Outlook: On-Chain Signals Indicate Positive Sentiment, Rising Demand for Computing Power

Since July, major cryptocurrencies such as ETH, BTC, and Solana have collectively surged over 18%. On-chain staking has increased correspondingly, with several leading mining pools experiencing heightened demand for computing resources. As a primary avenue for individual users to participate in mainnet production, cloud mining is entering an accelerated growth phase.

A spokesperson for Find Mining noted that the market is currently in a cyclical transition, and compliant, clean energy-driven computing power platforms will become the core trend of future mining operations.

How to Join Find Mining

Step 1: Register and receive $15 newbie bonus

Go to , register an account with your email address, and you will receive $15 free cloud computing power, and start experiencing the benefits of automatic mining right away.

Step 2: Choose your mining package

The platform provides a variety of plans starting from $15, supporting short-term trials and long-term accumulation, suitable for users with different budgets and targets.

Real Earnings Examples:

Mining Plan Minimum Investment Duration Estimated Total Return
Initial Trial Plan $15 1 day $15.60
New User Test Plan $100 2 days $108
Short-Term Plan $1,000 7 days $1,110
Mid-Term Plan $5,000 18 days $6,895
Enhanced Plan $10,000 30 days $15,190
Advanced User Plan $32,000 35 days $52,496

(For more contract options, please click here.)

Step 3: Activate the plan and wait for the income to arrive

After the plan is activated, the system will run automatically. Daily income will be settled to your account on time. You can withdraw the currency when the withdrawal threshold is reached, or choose to reinvest to achieve a cycle of income growth.

Platform Features: AI Computing Power Allocation + Global Green Energy Network

Find Mining Platform Integrates Five Core Features to Lower Entry Barriers, Enhance Mining Efficiency, and Ensure Data Auditability:

AI-Powered Intelligent Scheduling: The system automatically allocates optimal computing power based on network difficulty and cryptocurrency price fluctuations, maximizing output efficiency per unit of power.

Global Green Data Centers: Mining nodes are distributed across North America, Northern Europe, and Southeast Asia, prioritizing renewable energy sources such as hydropower, wind, and geothermal energy.

Flexible Contract Options: Supports various contract durations including 1-day, 7-day, and 30-day plans, catering to users with different risk preferences.

Daily Earnings Settlement: The platform automatically calculates daily earnings, allowing users to view detailed on-chain income statements.

Omnichannel User Experience: Accessible via iOS and Android mobile apps as well as web clients, featuring a streamlined and user-friendly interface.

Find Mining has previously obtained multiple international certifications for data security and green energy efficiency and continues to expand its data center footprint in South America and Central Asia.

About Find Mining

Find Mining is a digital asset platform specializing in blockchain mining technologies and services. The company is committed to providing low-barrier, transparent, and automated cryptocurrency mining solutions for users worldwide. By leveraging cloud computing power, Find Mining enables individuals to participate in mining major cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware investment-earning stable returns through a seamless experience.

Media Contact :
Official Website:
Official App : Available for iOS and Android (Download via website

