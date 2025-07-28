Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES EBITDA OF Ps.6,129 MILLION AND OPERATING INCOME OF Ps.3,714 MILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025


2025-07-28 09:01:05
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MÉXICO CITY, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced second quarter 2025 results.

Second quarter results

Consolidated revenue was Ps.50,864 million, compared to Ps.48,183 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses totaled Ps.44,736 million, up from Ps.41,857 million in the same quarter of 2024.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.6,129 million, compared to Ps.6,326 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,714 million, up from Ps.3,996 million in the same period of 2024.

The company reported a net income of Ps.2,696 million, compared to a loss of Ps.644 million a year ago.

Q2 2024

Q2 2025

Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$48,183

$50,864

$2,681

6 %






EBITDA

$6,326

$6,129

$(198)

(3) %






Operating profit

Net result

$3,996

$(644)

$3,714

$2,696

$(283)

$3,340

(7)%

-----






Net result per share

$(2.92)

$12.99

$15.91

-----






Figures in millions of pesos.
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of June 30, 2024, Elektra* outstanding shares were 220.3 million and as of June 30, 2025, were 207.6 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue for the quarter is comprised of Ps.31,544 million in financial business revenue and Ps.19,320 million in commercial business revenue, while a year ago, financial business revenue was Ps.29,242 million and commercial business revenue was Ps.18,941 million.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs were Ps.22,680 million, up from Ps.22,923 million in the previous year, while sales, administrative and promotion expenses totaled Ps.22,056 million, compared to Ps.18,934 million in the same period 2024.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.6,129 million, up from Ps.6,326 million the previous year.

Relevant changes below EBITDA were as follows:

An increase of Ps.94 million in depreciation and amortization, largely due to an increase in fixed assets in use.

An increase of Ps.68 million in interest expense, resulting from a higher balance of debt with cost at the end of the quarter compared to the previous year.

A gain of Ps.584 million in foreign exchange this quarter, compared to a foreign exchange loss of Ps.664 million a year ago, as a result of a net liability monetary position, combined with the appreciation of the peso against the dollar this period, compared to depreciation the previous year.

A positive variation of Ps.3,740 million in other financial results, reflecting an 8% gain this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company - and which do not imply cash flow - compared to an 8% loss a year ago.

Consistent with the quarter's results, there was an increase of Ps.1,573 million in tax provision for the period.

Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.2,696 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.644 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated balance sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows to know the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business.

In line with the above, debt with cost as of June 30, 2025, was Ps.40,710 million, compared to Ps.38,706 million the previous year. The increase reflects the issuance of fiduciary certificates and credit drawdown this period.

Cash and cash equivalents were Ps.8,472 million, up from Ps.12,109 million a year earlier, and net debt was Ps.32,238 million, compared to Ps.26,597 million a year ago.

As of June 30,
2024

As of June 30,
2025

Change

Ps.

%











Cash and cash equivalents

$12,109

$8,472

(3,637)

(30 %)

Marketable financial instruments

26,832

22,365

(4,467)

(17 %)

Inventories

17,089

23,875

6,786

40 %

Accounts receivables

49,616

34,630

(14,986)

(30 %)

Other current assets

3,620

2,691

(929)

(26 %)

Investments in shares

42,890

50,726

7,836

18 %

Fixed assets

8,542

7,910

(632)

(7 %)

Right of use assets

12,080

13,445

1,365

11 %

Other assets

5,933

12,761

6,828

115 %





Total assets

$178,711

$176,875

($1,836)

(1 %)





Debt with cost

$38,706

$40,710

2,004

5 %

Suppliers

9,971

11,103

1,132

11 %

Other short-term liabilities

21,460

21,517

57

0 %

Other long-term liabilities

16,443

22,352

5,909

36 %





Total liabilities

$86,580

$95,682

$9,102

11 %





Stakeholder ́s equity

$92,131

$81,193

($10,938)

(12 %)





Liabilities and equity

$178,711

$176,875

($1,836)

(1 %)

Figures in millions of pesos

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross loan portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial, and Banco Azteca Latinoamerica as of June 30, 2025, was Ps.201,647 million, up from Ps.180,327 million the previous year. The consolidated non-performing loan ratio was 4.4% at the end of the period, compared to 3.8% the previous year.

Banco Azteca Mexico's gross loan balance was Ps.193,792 million, up from Ps.173,266 million a year ago. The bank's delinquency ratio at the end of the period was 4.1%, compared to 3.2% the previous year.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits totaled Ps.248,988 million, compared to Ps.228,782 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits totaled Ps.241,451 million, up from Ps.224,808 million the previous year.

Banco Azteca Mexico's capitalization ratio was 14.71%.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in México, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company ( ), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas ( ), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca ( ; ), Grupo Elektra ( ), Banco Azteca ( ), Purpose Financial (havepurpose), Afore Azteca ( ), Seguros Azteca ( ), Punto Casa de Bolsa ( ), Total Play (irtotalplay; ) and Total Play Empresarial com). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]


Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

[email protected]




Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

[email protected]

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

























2Q24


2Q25


Change














Financial income

29,242

61 %

31,544

62 %

2,302

8 %

Commercial income

18,941

39 %

19,320

38 %

379

2 %

Income

48,183

100 %


50,864

100 %


2,681

6 %












Financial cost

9,425

20 %

9,038

18 %

(388)

-4 %

Commercial cost

13,497

28 %

13,642

27 %

145

1 %

Costs

22,923

48 %


22,680

45 %


(243)

-1 %












Gross income

25,260

52 %


28,185

55 %


2,924

12 %












Sales, administration and promotion expenses

18,934

39 %


22,056

43 %


3,122

16 %












EBITDA

6,326

13 %


6,129

12 %


(198)

-3 %












Depreciation and amortization

2,333

5 %

2,428

5 %

94

4 %












Other income, net

(3)

0 %

(12)

0 %

(9)

-100 %












Operating income

3,996

8 %


3,714

7 %


(283)

-7 %












Comprehensive financial result:









Interest income

479

1 %

375

1 %

(104)

-22 %

Interest expense

(1,442)

-3 %

(1,510)

-3 %

(68)

-5 %

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(664)

-1 %

584

1 %

1,248

----

Other financial results, net

(2,966)

-6 %

774

2 %

3,740

----


(4,593)

-10 %


224

0 %


4,817

----












Participation in the net income of









CASA and other associated companies

(306)

-1 %

60

0 %

365

----












(Loss) income before income tax

(902)

-2 %


3,997

8 %


4,899

----












Income tax

259

1 %

(1,314)

-3 %

(1,573)

----












(Loss) income before discontinued operations

(642)

-1 %


2,683

5 %


3,326

----












Result from discontinued operations

(1)

0 %

13

0 %

14

----












Consolidated net (loss) income

(644)

-1 %


2,696

5 %


3,340

----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

























6M24


6M25


Change














Financial income

56,768

61 %

65,388

64 %

8,620

15 %

Commercial income

35,977

39 %

37,244

36 %

1,267

4 %

Income

92,745

100 %


102,633

100 %


9,887

11 %












Financial cost

18,805

20 %

20,164

20 %

1,359

7 %

Commercial cost

25,652

28 %

26,065

25 %

413

2 %

Costs

44,457

48 %


46,229

45 %


1,772

4 %












Gross income

48,288

52 %


56,403

55 %


8,115

17 %












Sales, administration and promotion expenses

35,599

38 %


43,336

42 %


7,737

22 %












EBITDA

12,689

14 %


13,067

13 %


378

3 %












Depreciation and amortization

4,641

5 %

4,817

5 %

176

4 %












Other income, net

(15)

0 %

(17)

0 %

(2)

-11 %












Operating income

8,063

9 %


8,267

8 %


204

3 %












Comprehensive financial result:









Interest income

925

1 %

856

1 %

(69)

-7 %

Interest expense

(2,903)

-3 %

(3,061)

-3 %

(159)

-5 %

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(634)

-1 %

603

1 %

1,236

----

Other financial results, net

(3,637)

-4 %

37

0 %

3,674

----


(6,249)

-7 %


(1,565)

-2 %


4,683

75 %












Participation in the net income of









CASA and other associated companies

(226)

0 %

51

0 %

277

----












Income before income tax

1,589

2 %


6,753

7 %


5,164

----












Income tax

(510)

-1 %

(2,206)

-2 %

(1,696)

----












Income before discontinued operations

1,079

1 %


4,547

4 %


3,468

----












Result from discontinued operations

(2)

0 %

14

0 %

16

----












Consolidated net income

1,077

1 %


4,561

4 %


3,484

----

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS








Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra


Commercial
Business

Financial
Business

Grupo
Elektra












Change













At June 30, 2024


At June 30, 2025














Cash and cash equivalents

12,109

30,499

42,608

8,472

30,496

38,968

(3,640)

-9 %











Marketable financial instruments

3,613

97,458

101,071

5,930

135,356

141,285

40,215

40 %











Performing loan portfolio

-

96,204

96,204

-

108,274

108,274

12,070

13 %

Total past-due loans

-

4,985

4,985

-

6,028

6,028

1,043

21 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

101,189

101,189

-

114,302

114,302

13,113

13 %











Allowance for credit risks

-

15,147

15,147

-

18,957

18,957

3,811

25 %











Loan portfolio, net

-

86,042

86,042

-

95,345

95,345

9,302

11 %











Inventories

17,089

-

17,089

23,875

-

23,875

6,786

40 %











Other current assets

22,362

12,294

34,656

23,984

13,840

37,824

3,168

9 %











Total current assets

55,173

226,294

281,467


62,261

275,036

337,298


55,831

20 %











Financial instruments

23,219

2

23,221

16,435

256

16,691

(6,530)

-28 %











Performing loan portfolio

-

77,283

77,283

-

84,436

84,436

7,153

9 %

Total past-due loans

-

1,855

1,855

-

2,908

2,908

1,053

57 %

Gross loan portfolio

-

79,138

79,138

-

87,345

87,345

8,207

10 %











Allowance for credit risks

-

5,335

5,335

-

6,173

6,173

838

16 %











Loan portfolio

-

73,803

73,803

-

81,171

81,171

7,368

10 %











Other non-current assets

18,619

281

18,900

38

484

522

(18,378)

-97 %

Investment in shares

2,126

12

2,138

2,175

16

2,191

53

2 %

Property, furniture, equipment and









investment in stores, net

8,542

10,379

18,921

7,910

9,775

17,685

(1,236)

-7 %

Intangible assets

699

7,833

8,532

598

9,028

9,626

1,094

13 %

Right of use asset

11,924

2,001

13,925

13,303

2,287

15,590

1,665

12 %

Other assets

5,233

9,477

14,710

12,163

12,172

24,335

9,624

65 %

TOTAL ASSETS

125,537

330,080

455,617


114,884

390,226

505,110


49,492

11 %






















Demand and term deposits

-

228,782

228,782

-

248,988

248,988

20,206

9 %

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

28,253

28,253

-

55,704

55,704

27,451

97 %

Short-term debt

9,460

37

9,497

11,899

38

11,937

2,440

26 %

Leasing

2,055

811

2,866

2,588

837

3,426

560

20 %

Short-term liabilities with cost

11,515

257,883

269,398

14,487

305,567

320,054

50,656

19 %











Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

29,163

19,956

49,119

29,839

23,942

53,781

4,662

9 %

Short-term liabilities without cost

29,163

19,956

49,119

29,839

23,942

53,781

4,662

9 %











Total short-term liabilities

40,678

277,839

318,517


44,326

329,508

373,835


55,318

17 %











Long-term debt

25,813

0

25,813

23,468

-

23,468

(2,345)

-9 %

Leasing

11,259

1,235

12,494

12,246

1,549

13,795

1,301

10 %

Long-term liabilities with cost

37,072

1,235

38,307

35,714

1,549

37,263

(1,044)

-3 %











Long-term liabilities without cost

5,184

1,478

6,662

10,106

2,713

12,819

6,157

92 %











Total long-term liabilities

42,256

2,713

44,969


45,820

4,262

50,082


5,113

11 %











TOTAL LIABILITIES

82,934

280,552

363,486


90,146

333,770

423,917


60,431

17 %











TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

42,603

49,529

92,131


24,738

56,455

81,193


(10,938)

-12 %






















LIABILITIES + EQUITY

125,537

330,080

455,617


114,884

390,226

505,110


49,492

11 %

INFRASTRUCTURE














2Q24


2Q25


Change










Points of sale in Mexico









Elektra

1,227

20 %

1,244

20 %

17

1 %

Salinas y Rocha

32

1 %

32

1 %

-

0 %

Banco Azteca

1,921

31 %

1,930

31 %

9

0 %

Freestanding branches

1,707

28 %

1,691

28 %

(16)

-1 %

Total

4,887

80 %


4,897

80 %


10

0 %









Points of sale in Central America









Elektra

120

2 %

129

2 %

9

8 %

Banco Azteca

225

4 %

234

4 %

9

4 %

Freestanding branches

64

1 %

67

1 %

3

5 %

Total

409

7 %


430

7 %


21

5 %









Points of sale in North America









Purpose Financial

827

14 %

804

13 %

(23)

-3 %

Total

827

14 %


804

13 %


(23)

-3 %









TOTAL

6,123

100 %


6,131

100 %


8

0 %




































Floor space (m2)

1,740

100 %


1,726

100 %


(13)

-1 %



























Employees









Mexico

61,334

88 %

61,670

88 %

336

1 %

Central and South America

6,129

9 %

6,223

9 %

94

2 %

North America

2,493

4 %

2,431

3 %

(62)

-2 %

Total employees

69,956

100 %


70,324

100 %


368

1 %

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

