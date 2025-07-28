5 Wrestlers Who Shocked Hollywood With Their Acting Skills And Movie Box Office Stardom
These five WWE legends didn't just flex in the ring with their wrestling skills, they crushed it in Hollywood too.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson started as one of wrestling's biggest names. But Hollywood not only welcome him, it made him one of its biggest earners. From The Mummy Returns to Jumanji, Fast & Furious, and even Disney's Moana, Johnson's range is no joke.
Dave Bautista didn't follow the standard“wrestler-turned-hero” route. After breaking through as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, he went deep, choosing complex characters. He was haunting in Blade Runner 2049, chilling in Dune, and powerful in Knock at the Cabin.
John Cena's early films leaned into action, but he shined when he leaned into humor. His comedic timing in Trainwreck and Blockers caught everyone off guard. Then came Peacemaker - part slapstick, part emotional gut punch, where he showed acting levels that shocked even his longtime fans.
Hulk Hogan's role as Thunderlips in Rocky III kicked open the Hollywood doors for wrestlers. While his films like Mr. Nanny and Suburban Commando were aimed at kids, they made him a pop culture staple in the 90s.
Roddy Piper's film legacy is sealed by one cult classic: They Live. He owned the role. That line about chewing bubblegum is still legendary. Piper brought grit, attitude, and emotion to a movie that became an evergreen classic, turning him into a film icon for a generation.
