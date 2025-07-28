Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese Automaker Chery Launches Five New Models In Egypt

2025-07-28 08:06:58
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jul 29 (NNN-MENA) – Chinese automaker, Chery, unveiled five new models here yesterday, as part of its expansion into the Egyptian market.

During an event at the Abdeen Palace Museum, the automaker launched Arrizo 5 FL, Arrizo 8, Tiggo 7 Pro Max, Tiggo 8 Pro Max, and Tiggo 9 PHEV.

Shen Xiantian, general manager of Chery Egypt, said, the automaker will accelerate its transition towards hybrid and intelligent vehicle technologies, and collaborate with global partners and suppliers, to establish a global network for sales, services and production.

“We are currently establishing eight R&D centres, 10 manufacturing plants, and parts distribution centres in key regions globally,” Shen said, adding that, the automaker will“strengthen local partnerships, to meet the needs of regional end-users and partners.”

According to company data, Chery sold over 580,000 new energy vehicles last year, up 232.7 percent year-on-year.– NNN-MENA

