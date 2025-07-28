Pacific Valley Bancorp Announces Its Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SALINAS, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTC Pink: PVBK) announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $923 thousand, a decrease of 9.0% or $91 thousand from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to higher personnel expense.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:



Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $923 thousand, a decrease of 2.3% or $22 thousand from the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily the result of higher personnel expense from an increase in staff, partially offset by higher loan interest income. Basic earnings per share for the quarter was $0.19 compared to $0.19 per share for the prior quarter.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.9 million, a decrease of 15.7% or $348 thousand from the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was the result of higher personnel expense and higher deposit interest expense, partially offset by higher loan interest income.

Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 3.61%, compared with 3.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was the result of higher loan interest income and lower certificate of deposit interest expense, partially offset by higher money market interest expense. Net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 3.50%, compared with 3.45% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Gross loans outstanding grew by 9.5% or $43.5 million from June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2025, primarily as a result of increased agricultural real estate, CRE and C&I loans.

Non-performing loans to gross loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 0.04% compared to 0.22% as of June 30, 2024. The Bank subsidiary's Community Bank Leverage Ratio has been consistently strong. As of June 30, 2025 the ratio was 13.37%, compared to 13.27% on March 31, 2025, and 13.75% on June 30, 2024. The regulatory requirement for this ratio is 9.00%.

"Loans increased $8 million in the second quarter as our pipeline grew to the highest level we've seen since the end of the pandemic. Deposits increased $11 million as we have experienced growth in core deposits. We have been building our infrastructure to drive future growth with the establishment of our loan production office in downtown Salinas, and, later this year, we will be opening a branch office in Santa Cruz," said Anker Fanoe, CEO.

"Changes in our market resulting from the acquisitions of competitor banks present opportunities for growth. We have increased loan and deposit production and support personnel to take advantage of these opportunities, and will also be increasing our spending on marketing. We recently brought on an outstanding commercial lending team with deep experience in our target areas, and they are starting to gain traction. These investments will reduce current net income, but we believe they will lead to greater profitability in the long term. I am excited about the Company's prospects as business conditions change," stated CEO Fanoe.

"Our liquidity position remains strong, as our primary liquidity ratio (cash, deposits held in other banks, and securities as a percentage of total assets) was 11.0% on June 30, 2025, compared to 12.9% for the same month a year ago. As of June 30, 2025, on-balance sheet liquidity totaled $63 million and contingent liquidity, which includes borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank, the Federal Reserve Bank, correspondent banks and brokered deposits, was $362 million. Our combined on-balance sheet liquidity and contingent liquidity amount to 154.1% of our uninsured deposits," said Steve Leen, Executive Vice President and CFO.

As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $572.4 million. Since June 30, 2024, total assets have increased $38.6 million or 7.2%, primarily as a result of an increase in loans. Since March 31, 2025, total assets have increased by $8.5 million or 1.5%, also primarily due to an increase in loans.

The investment securities portfolio totaled $25.1 million as of June 30, 2025, $24.4 million as of March 31, 2025, and $27.0 million as of June 30, 2024; the unrealized losses in the portfolio were $0.6 million, $0.6 million, and $1.1 million for the comparable periods, respectively. The securities portfolio made up 4.4% of total assets and the unrealized loss was 2.3% of the investment portfolio as of June 30, 2025.

Total gross loans outstanding were $499.3 million as of June 30, 2025. Gross loans grew by 9.5% or $43.5 million from June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2025. The Company's loan portfolio increased by $7.7 million or 1.6% during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Increased agricultural real estate and CRE loans were the predominant growth components compared to prior year quarter, and increased C&I and CRE loans were the primary components of the increase over prior quarter.

As of June 30, 2025, total deposits were $490.2 million. Total deposits have increased by $30.6 million or 6.7% compared to the prior year quarter. The increase resulted from higher money market accounts partially offset by lower demand deposits and certificate of deposit accounts.

Shareholders' equity was $58.6 million on June 30, 2025, representing growth of $4.7 million or 8.7% over a year ago, primarily attributable to increased retained earnings from net income. For the Company's subsidiary, Pacific Valley Bank, equity increased to $74.7 million on June 30, 2025 compared to $73.9 million on March 31, 2025. The Bank is classified as well capitalized with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 13.37%, significantly above the regulatory minimum of 9.00%.

Net Interest Income was $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net interest income was affected by increased interest income of $0.8 million, partially offset by increased interest expense of $0.1 million. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.61% compared with 3.32% for the same period in 2024. The increase was the result of higher loan interest income and relatively flat deposit interest expense.

Net interest income was $9.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $8.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Net interest income was impacted by increased interest income of $1.2 million, partially offset by increased interest expense of $0.3 million. Net interest margin for the six months ended 2025 was 3.50% compared with 3.45% for the same period in 2024. The increase was the result of higher loan interest income, partially offset by a small increase in deposit interest expense.

No provision for credit losses was recorded in the quarters or six months ended June 30, 2025 or June 30, 2024. The lack of provision in 2025 and 2024 reflects the quality of the Company's loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses was 1.54% of gross loans as of June 30, 2025. Credit quality remains very strong; non-performing loans to gross loans as of June 30, 2025 was 0.04% compared to 0.22% as of June 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income was $396 thousand compared with $412 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $567 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease from the previous quarter was due to $200 thousand of income recognized in the prior quarter from a lease buyout transaction concerning our purchase of a new branch office building in Salinas.

Year to date non-interest expense was $7.8 million compared with $6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.5 million, or 24.3%. The increase was primarily caused by higher personnel expenses. Non-interest expense was $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $848 thousand, or 27.1%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, also primarily related to higher personnel expense from the increase in loan and deposit production staff.

Return on average assets was 0.66% and 0.67% for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, versus 0.78% and 0.85% for the comparable periods of the prior year, due to higher personnel expense, partially offset by higher interest income.