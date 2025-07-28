Mopak Launches“Urban Glide” Crossbody, A Coffee‐Leather Take On 2025'S Curved‐Bag Trend

Urban Glide

Coffee Leather mopak

Lightweight 0.35 kg sling made from recycled coffee grounds offers a sustainable alternative to premium curved crossbody bags.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- London‐based lifestyle accessories label mopak today unveiled the Urban Glide Crossbody -a 4‐litre sling crafted from recycled coffee‐ground leather and engineered for hands‐free city travel. The silhouette joins a broader luxury‐accessory shift toward soft, sculptural hobo shapes that have dominated European streets this season.“We set out to capture the elegance of those curved, supple bags everyone's talking about-then gave the form a lighter, more sustainable twist,” a mopak spokesperson said.Key Details:Material: Coffee‐ground leather + eco‐PUColour: BlackWeight: 0.35 kg (≈ 40 % lighter than many curved slings in the premium segment)Capacity: 4 L - fits phone, slim wallet, sunglasses, SPF stick & moreDimensions: 40 × 14.5 × 19.5 cm / 15.7 × 5.7 × 7.7 inStrap: Cloud‐cushion rope, emerald braided, adjustable for shoulder or cross‐body carryFinish: Water‐repellent, subtly aromatic thanks to coffee fibrePrice: US $89 (shipping not included)While many curved crossbodies on the market weigh around 550 g and rely on traditional calfskin, Urban Glide's coffee‐based textile offers a softer hand‐feel at a lighter load, without compromising structure.Designed for Europe's“City‐Walk” BoomEurostat notes that 7 in 10 intra‐EU summer travellers plan to explore destinations primarily on foot in 2025. Urban Glide's 0.35 kg profile and weather‐ready finish address that shift, allowing travellers to transition from morning espresso runs in Milan to late‐night metro rides in Berlin-without switching bags.AvailabilityUrban Glide Crossbody is available now exclusively in Black at for US $89 (shipping fees apply).About mopakFounded in 2022, mopak is an independent UK brand creating minimalist travel bags from recycled and bio‐sourced materials. The company's mission is to make movement beautiful, functional and planet‐friendly.

