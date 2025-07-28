Veteran-Turned-Author Shares Candid Story Of Addiction, Redemption, And Faith In New Memoir

Our Protector Development

God Only Knows When the Devil Comes for You

Ryan's new book, God Only Knows When the Devil Comes for You, offers readers a raw, faith-filled account of overcoming trauma, addiction, and personal loss.

- Ryan T. ReichertMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a newly released memoir, God Only Knows When the Devil Comes for You, author and U.S. Army veteran Ryan T. Reichert opens up about a life shaped by hardship, military service, addiction, and ultimately, redemption through faith. The book, published by Trilogy Christian Publishing, a subsidiary of Trinity Broadcasting Network, provides readers with a powerful, personal story and spiritual guidance for those navigating similar battles.Raised in a small town in North Dakota, Reichert describes his early years as turbulent, marked by emotional conflict and a strong sense of not fitting in. His journey through 23 years in the Army, spanning combat deployments, leadership roles, and emotional scars, ultimately left him feeling disconnected and overwhelmed. After his retirement, his struggle with prescription drug and alcohol addiction deepened, leading to personal and familial collapse.“I reached rock bottom in 2023,” Reichert says.“But in that lowest moment, I found God again.”God Only Knows When the Devil Comes for You explores Reichert's road to sobriety and spiritual renewal. The book is structured around both his personal story and actionable steps grounded in scripture, offering encouragement to others in crisis. Each chapter provides readers with spiritual tools like emotional awareness, prayer, daily discipline, and faith-centered goal setting.Key themes include:Confronting fear and spiritual warfareOvercoming addiction and finding lasting purposeUsing emotional pain as a catalyst for changeRebuilding faith through daily spiritual practiceEncouraging personal responsibility and forgivenessReichert, now sober and actively involved in his local community, uses his experiences to support others facing their own battles. His involvement includes men's Bible studies, veteran support, and mentorship roles aimed at guiding people out of the shadows of addiction and into the light of grace.“Our Protector Development is not just a story of recovery,” Reichert explains.“It's a message for anyone who thinks they've gone too far to come back. You haven't. God is still calling.”AvailabilityGod Only Knows When the Devil Comes for You is now available in eBook and paperback through major retailers:Amazon:Barnes & Noble:Bookshop:About the AuthorRyan T. Reichert is a combat veteran, father, and born-again Christian. Through personal trials and triumphs, he is now dedicated to helping others reclaim their faith, overcome adversity, and walk boldly in God's grace. God Only Knows When the Devil Comes for You is his first published memoir.

