Canada Increases Child Benefit Payments To Support Families Amid Rising Costs

Ottawa, ON - The Government of Canada has officially increased the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments starting July 18, 2025, bringing financial relief to millions of families across the country. The annual adjustment indexed to inflation reflects a 2.7% increase for the 2025–2026 benefit year, raising maximum payments to $7,997 for each child under 6 and $6,748 for each child aged 6 to 17.

Administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment designed to help families with the cost of raising children under the age of 18. With cost-of-living pressures mounting, the newly adjusted CCB rates are a welcome update for over 6 million children currently supported by the program.

“This increase ensures families continue to receive strong financial support that reflects the rising costs of raising children in Canada,” said a CRA spokesperson.

What the CCB Increase Means for Canadian Families

The updated benefit, effective July 2025 through June 2026, means eligible families will now receive:



Up to $666.42 per month for children under 6 Up to $562.33 per month for children aged 6 to 17

For example, a family with two children under the age of 6 could receive nearly $15,994 annually an increase of $420 compared to the previous benefit year.

These enhancements are automatically applied based on the 2024 income tax returns of recipients. Families already receiving the benefit do not need to reapply. New applicants, however, can apply through CRA My Account or by submitting Form RC66 by mail.

Eligibility and Application Reminders

To qualify for the child benefit Canada program, applicants must:



Be a Canadian resident for tax purposes

Be the primary caregiver for a child under 18 File annual income tax returns, even with no income

Permanent residents, protected persons (e.g., refugees), and eligible temporary residents (those with 18 months of continuous residency and a valid permit in the 19th month) may qualify.

Applicants can use the CRA's Child Benefit Calculator to estimate their benefits and check CRA My Account to track payment status or update personal information.

Additional Support for Families in Special Circumstances

In a compassionate policy update introduced earlier in January 2025, CCB and Child Disability Benefit (CDB) payments will now continue for six months after the death of a child. This extension aims to help families manage financial burdens during times of loss.

For children with disabilities, the Child Disability Benefit now provides up to $3,411 annually in additional support. Families must apply separately using Form T2201 (Disability Tax Credit Certificate).

CCB Payment Dates for 2025–2026

CCB payments are scheduled monthly on the following dates:



July 18, 2025 (first payment with the new rates)

August 20, 2025

September 19, 2025

October 20, 2025

November 20, 2025

December 12, 2025

January 20, 2026

February 20, 2026

March 20, 2026

April 20, 2026

May 20, 2026 June 19, 2026

Families are encouraged to keep banking details updated with the CRA to avoid disruptions.

Maximize Your Benefits

To make the most of the CCB:



File your tax return annually, regardless of income level

Apply for the CDB if your child has a disability Check for provincial supplements, such as the Ontario Child Benefit or BC Family Benefit