Taiwan Data Center Colocation Market Growth: USD 480 Million By 2030, Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Taiwan Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton"Get Insights on 34 Existing Colocation Data Center Facilities across Taiwan

According to Arizton's latest research report, the Taiwan data center colocation market is projected to reach CAGR of 16.70% during 2024-2030.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE: USD 480 Million (2030)

CAGR - COLOCATION REVENUE: 16.70% (2024-2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED WHITE FLOOR AREA: 1.61 Million Sq. Feet (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED RACKS: 38.2 Thousand Units (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED IT POWER CAPACITY: 310 MW (2030)

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

Taiwan Data Center Colocation Market Overview

Taiwan has established itself as a mature data center colocation hub in Asia, with about 25 active colocation facilities, primarily concentrated in Taipei. Leading operators such as Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, and Vantage Data Centers anchor the market, while new players like Keppel Data Centres, Empyrion Digital, and Epoch Digital are expanding their footprint to tap into strong growth opportunities.

The surge in cloud services, AI-driven workloads, and demand for scalable, high-density IT solutions is fueling significant capacity expansion. For instance, Keppel Data Centres is developing an 80 MW greenfield campus to meet growing power and infrastructure needs driven by AI adoption.

Taiwan's position as a strategic digital gateway is reinforced by its robust connectivity network, which includes 12 operational submarine cables and five more under development, expected to go live by 2025–2028.

Government support through dedicated industrial and technology parks, such as Neihu Technology Park, Nangang Software Park, and Hsinchu Science Park, along with tax incentives for data center, cloud, AI, and IoT development, further strengthens Taiwan's appeal as an investment destination in the regional colocation market.

Taiwan Data Center Market Advances with Strong Shift Toward Sustainability and Net-Zero Targets

Taiwan is rapidly emerging as a hub for sustainable and green data centers, driven by a strong national commitment to energy efficiency and carbon reduction. With energy-smart designs, greater adoption of renewable energy, and cutting-edge cooling technologies, Taiwan's data center industry is aligning with the country's broader push for a greener digital economy.

The government's National Environment Plan targets a nearly 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (from 2005 levels) and a clear pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050. To power this ambition, Taiwan plans to integrate 5.7 GW of offshore wind and 14.2 GW of solar energy into its grid by 2025, with an additional 10 GW of offshore wind capacity planned for 2026–2035.

Leading industry players, including Keppel Data Centres, Vantage Data Centers, and Chief Telecom, are actively embedding sustainable practices into new builds and existing facilities alike, reinforcing Taiwan's position as a regional leader in future-ready, environmentally responsible digital infrastructure.

Taiwan's Rapid IoT Growth and Smart City Push Create Strong Demand for Advanced Data Centers

Taiwan is rapidly leveraging big data and IoT technologies to accelerate innovation across industries, boost operational efficiency, and advance its vision for smart, connected cities. This strong digital push is transforming urban management through smart poles, intelligent traffic systems, air quality monitoring, disaster preparedness, and more, reinforcing Taiwan's reputation as a forward-thinking tech hub.

The momentum is reflected in robust market growth: Taiwan's IoT market is projected to generate $6.2 billion in revenue by 2025, expanding at a healthy 14% CAGR to reach $10.5 billion by 2029. Underscoring this trajectory, Synaptics announced a $24 billion investment in Taiwan's AI IoT ecosystem in October 2024, demonstrating global confidence in the country's technological leadership. This surge in IoT adoption is accelerating demand for advanced data centers, strengthening Taiwan's position as a hub for smart, sustainable digital infrastructure.

Book the Free Sample Now:

Vendor Landscape

Existing Colocation Operators



Chunghwa Telecom

Acer eDC

Anson Network

Chief Telecom

Far EasTone Telecommunications

Vantage Data Centers

NTT DATA

Taiwan Mobile eASPNet

New Operators



Empyrion Digital

Epoch Digital

Keppel Data Centres SC Zeus Data Centers

Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement

Taiwan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030

Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Taiwan?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Taiwan by 2025-2030?

What factors are driving the Taiwan data center colocation market? Who are the new entrants in the Taiwan data center industry?

What's Included?

The report offers transparent research on Taiwan's data center colocation market, covering market size by white floor area, IT power, and racks; Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized capacity; occupancy rates; investment snapshot; demand forecasts by industry; sustainability status; cloud operations; submarine cables; facility snapshots (25 existing, 7 upcoming); pricing trends; revenue forecasts (retail & wholesale); and detailed competitive landscape.

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services. We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.