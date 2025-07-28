Business Strategist Glenis Gassmann Launches 'Why Knowing Isn't Enough' A No-Fluff Guide To Turning Insight Into Action

MENAFN - GetNews)



“Success doesn't come from knowing more-it comes from doing more with what you already know. You don't need another strategy. You need momentum.”

Queensland, Australia - July 28, 2025 - Glenis Gassmann is a name that resonates in the business world. With over 35 years of hands-on experience, she has not only built and scaled real businesses but has also become a guiding light for countless entrepreneurs looking to navigate their paths to sustainable success.

She's back with an exciting new book“Why Knowing Isn't Enough .” This isn't just another title collecting dust on the bookshelf; it's a powerful manifesto aimed at transforming how people approach knowledge and action in their professional lives.

Ever felt stuck despite knowing what to do-or overwhelmed by information overload?-this book offers the clarity you've been searching for. Glenis's latest work offers clarity and direction-cutting through the noise with actionable insights designed specifically for growth-minded business owners who are tired of spinning their wheels.

This book is not just about theory, but practical strategies designed to facilitate real change and momentum in their lives and businesses. Gassmann's framework, dubbed "The Success Shift," invites growth-minded business owners to embrace consistent, courageous actions. Each chapter is packed with relatable stories that resonate on a personal level.

Readers will find actionable strategies interspersed throughout, designed to break free from busywork and ignite real momentum in their ventures. The blend of psychological insights with practical tools offers a refreshing perspective on achieving tangible outcomes in both life and business.

Top Lessons from the Book Include:



Set clear, achievable goals and break them into manageable tasks.

Embrace failure as feedback-see every challenge as a growth opportunity.

Build daily discipline by focusing on the highest-impact actions.

Schedule regular reflection sessions to adjust your approach and stay aligned. Let go of perfectionism and choose courageous action over hesitation.

Reviews & Praise:

Readers have been quick to praise "Why Knowing Isn't Enough" for its refreshing approach. Many highlight Glenis Gassmann's ability to cut through the clutter of traditional business advice.

The book has resonated with growth-minded entrepreneurs who feel overwhelmed by information overload. Reviewers appreciate how it emphasizes action over mere knowledge, stating that success doesn't come from knowing more; it comes from doing more with what you already know.

Fans also commend Gassmann's no-fluff style. They find her relatable stories and real-world tools particularly engaging, making complex concepts easily digestible.

Many readers express gratitude for the practical strategies she provides, which help them overcome perfectionism and self-doubt. The actionable insights encourage consistent movement toward goals, earning rave reviews across various platforms.

This isn't merely about knowing more; it's about doing more with what you already possess. Why Knowing Isn't Enough isn't just another business book-it's your permission slip to act boldly, start imperfectly, and finally build momentum that sticks. If you're ready for meaningful change, this is your starting point.

Reader Testimonials always tell the story and have been quick to praise "Why Knowing Isn't Enough" for its refreshing approach. Many highlights Glenis Gassmann's ability to cut through the clutter of traditional business advice.

I highly recommend“Why knowing isn't Enough” by Glenis Gassmann I found the book motivating, inspiring and full of practical tips which helped me make my business a success. Debbie H., Business Coach

“Finally-a business book that gets you moving. Glenis doesn't just inspire you-she helps you act.” Casey T., Entrepreneur

“I've read dozens of books, but this one gave me the clarity and confidence to finally launch my offer.” Mark R., Business Consultant

About the Author:

Glenis Gassmann is a business strategist, mentor, and former accounting firm founder with over three decades of real-world experience. Known for her no-fluff approach, she has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs move from stuck to thriving by focusing on practical action, not just theory.

For complete information, visit:





