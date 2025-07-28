China-Based Manufacturer Kingkonree Strengthens Presence In Luxury Villa Development Sector

MENAFN - GetNews) "KingKonree's Role in the Global Villa Design Market"KingKonree International China Surface Industrial Co., Ltd., a leading solid surface sanitary ware and countertop manufacturer, continues to expand its global footprint with custom villa solutions and a portfolio of successful international projects.







Shenzhen, China - July 28, 2025 - KingKonree International China Surface Industrial Co., Ltd. has reinforced its global presence in the villa development and design sector, offering a wide array of customized sanitary and solid surface solutions. The company's advanced manufacturing capabilities, product customization, and dedication to design excellence continue to support high-end residential and commercial projects across more than 100 countries.

As demand increases for tailored bathroom and kitchen interiors in premium villas and upscale developments, KingKonree's product range has become a go-to choice for developers, architects, and interior designers. The company specializes in solid surface basins, bathtubs, bathroom accessories, kitchen countertops, splashbacks, and custom table tops - each produced with high precision and quality control at its facility in Shenzhen.

Comprehensive Villa Sanitary Solutions

KingKonree provides comprehensive villa solutions designed to meet the exact specifications of individual clients and architectural projects. Its offerings combine functionality with aesthetics, ensuring seamless integration into a wide range of design styles - from minimalist and modern to classic and luxurious.

The company's products are particularly well suited for villa environments due to their durability, seamless appearance, and ease of maintenance. Designers and project managers have praised the ability to customize dimensions, shapes, and finishes, enabling a fully personalized interior experience.

Manufacturing Expertise and Material Innovation

KingKonree operates as a full-service manufacturer with expertise in solid surface sanitary ware, countertops, and sheet materials. The company manages the entire production cycle - from mold design and raw material processing to surface treatment and packaging - ensuring both consistency and customization.

KingKonree's technical team has deep knowledge of composite surface materials and continues to innovate in both form and functionality. The materials used are non-porous, environmentally friendly, and engineered to withstand the conditions typical in kitchens and bathrooms.

Commitment to Customization and Global Collaboration

A key differentiator for KingKonree is its ability to produce custom-designed components at scale. Working closely with architects and designers, the company develops bespoke solutions that align with project goals, layout requirements, and stylistic themes.

From standalone villas to large-scale hotel developments, KingKonree's collaborative approach enables smooth project execution across timelines and geographies. Clients benefit not only from reliable production but also from KingKonree's consultation and support throughout the specification and ordering process.

Recognized Global Footprint

With a distribution network spanning over 100 countries, KingKonree has successfully implemented villa and interior projects in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Its international reach is a result of long-standing partnerships, repeat business, and a strong reputation for quality and service.

The company's location in Shenzhen - a major manufacturing hub - provides strategic access to shipping logistics and global trade infrastructure. KingKonree continues to build on this foundation with new market entries and ongoing product development aligned with architectural trends and sustainability goals.

Expanding Digital Presence and Industry Engagement

To connect with partners, industry professionals, and end users worldwide, KingKonree maintains an active presence on leading social platforms. These channels feature product updates, project showcases, and behind-the-scenes insights into the production process.

These platforms serve as a resource hub for stakeholders looking to explore KingKonree's capabilities, new product releases, and project applications.

Looking Ahead: Innovation and Expansion

As it moves forward, KingKonree plans to expand its offerings by investing in new production technologies, exploring sustainable material alternatives, and continuing to refine the design experience for villa clients. The company is also exploring international partnerships that will bring its solid surface expertise to new sectors, including modular housing and eco-resorts.

With an established track record and commitment to innovation, KingKonree remains positioned as a leader in villa sanitary solutions and custom solid surface applications worldwide.







About KingKonree International China Surface Industrial Co., Ltd.

KingKonree is a professional manufacturer of solid surface sanitary ware, countertops, and sheet materials. Based in Shenzhen, China, the company provides fully customizable villa and interior surface solutions to clients in over 100 countries. Its offerings include solid surface basins, bathtubs, kitchen countertops, splashbacks, and custom table tops - all developed with strict quality control and modern design aesthetics.

