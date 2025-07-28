Krishen Iyer Urges Entrepreneurs To Prioritise Process Over Speed In Scaling Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)



Krishen IyerFresno-based consultant calls for smarter growth strategies and shares lessons from the insurance and real estate frontlines

Fresno, CA - July 28, 2025 - With over a decade of experience building and advising ventures in insurance, real estate, and business operations, entrepreneur Krishen Iyer is raising awareness about a critical yet overlooked issue in early-stage entrepreneurship: scaling too fast without the right infrastructure.

In a recent interview titled“Navigating Risk and Reinvention”, Iyer reflected on a pivotal moment early in his career where expansion outpaced execution-and why that misstep still shapes how he mentors founders today.

“We expanded geographically before the infrastructure was ready-CRM systems weren't synced, onboarding wasn't consistent, and internal communication broke down,” said Iyer.“It was a hard reset. Growth only works if the foundation is solid.”

The Growth Trap: Why Scaling Too Fast Is a Silent Threat

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that roughly 20% of new businesses fail in the first year, and 65% fail within 10 years. One of the leading causes? Scaling without systems.

According to a 2022 report by CB Insights, scaling issues were cited in over 23% of startup failures-more than lack of product-market fit or fundraising problems.

Iyer sees this firsthand through Iyer CRSI, his consulting and holding company. He notes that founders often focus heavily on traction-new users, quick growth, fast pivots-but don't spend enough time creating sustainable structures for communication, feedback, and accountability.

“There's pressure to grow quickly, especially in today's startup culture,” he explains.“But if your internal processes can't keep up, the momentum eventually eats itself.”

What Entrepreneurs Can Do Right Now

Iyer isn't just pointing out the problem-he's offering practical solutions for founders and operators. His call to action is simple:

1. Write Things Down.

Start tracking key processes, decisions, and problems in one place.“If you can't explain it clearly on paper, you probably don't understand it well enough yet,” Iyer says.

2. Treat Failure as a Feedback Loop.

Instead of avoiding mistakes, create systems to learn from them.“Failure isn't just acceptable-it's essential,” he explains.“But only if you build a feedback loop from it.”

3. Pause Before You Expand.

Iyer suggests asking one core question before scaling: Do your systems scale with you? If not, slow down.“Don't confuse momentum with progress,” he warns.

Local Roots, Broader Lessons

Based in Fresno, California, Iyer acknowledges that growing a business outside major tech hubs has its challenges-but also advantages. With fewer distractions and a need to build networks intentionally, he's learned to prioritise clarity over hype.

“Fresno forces you to be deliberate,” he says.“There's no noise to hide behind. You either build something that works-or you don't.”

That discipline now informs how he works with emerging entrepreneurs and early-stage founders across sectors.

A Bigger Perspective on Success

Beyond business, Iyer is active in charitable work-particularly causes that support veterans and children in need. He sees a direct link between how organisations serve vulnerable communities and how companies treat their teams and clients.

“It's all connected,” he says.“You can't scale anything-business or impact-if you don't care about the people it touches.”

Call to Action: Build with Intention

Krishen Iyer wants founders to slow down-not to stall, but to build with purpose. He believes smart, sustainable companies are the ones that endure-not just the ones that grow fastest.

“Scaling isn't the goal. Scalable structure is,” he says.“That's what makes your business not just bigger, but better.”