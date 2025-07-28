Kerrville, TX - July 28, 2025 - Total Foundation & Roofing in Kerrville , reaffirms its commitment to becoming the first choice for residents searching for a“roofer near me” by emphasizing its full‐scope roofing and foundation repair services. With over 18 years of experience and a perfect 5.0‐star rating based on dozens of local reviews, the company offers seamless service from roofline to foundation.

“Our customers often start by looking for a roofer near me, but quickly realize that protecting their home begins with a solid foundation,” said Daniel Sowell, founder and manager.“Combining expert roofing with foundation repair under one roof-and one trusted team-lets homeowners solve two major building challenges with one trusted call.”

A Dual-Service Model Tailored for Kerrville's Climate and Soil

Kerrville homes face seasonal stress-from hail and winds to shifting soils and drought cycles. Total Foundation & Roofing addresses both roofing and subsurface challenges through an integrated service model:



Roofing Services: Includes roof repairs, full replacements, new roof installations, storm damage restoration, gutter installation, skylight integration, and ongoing maintenance. Projects range from asphalt shingle and standing seam metal roofs to waterproofing and seamless systems. Foundation & Structural Services: Offers pier-and-beam leveling, slab foundation repair, concrete lifting (including polyurethane foam methods), drainage correction, and soil stabilization-specifically engineered for Kerrville's expansive clay soils and limestone bedrock.



This dual expertise means a homeowner calling on a“roofer near me” gains access to specialists trained in more than just shingles. It's a true one-call solution for exterior structural health.

Trust Built Through Proven Work and Rave Reviews

With dozens of positive reviews across platforms, Total Foundation & Roofing's reputation speaks volumes:



One homeowner shared:“Daniel and his crew are first class. My family has leveled at least three houses in Kerrville using Total Foundation & Roofing... I frequently recommend them.”

Another noted:“They have done foundation work & put a new standing seam roof on my house.... It was a joy to have true professional, courteous & kind folks taking care of my needs.” Yet another described a coordination-heavy project:“They made the whole thing seem effortless... [we're] so pleased with the new standing seam metal roof.”



These testimonials highlight not just craftsmanship, but communication, scheduling reliability, and thorough job site cleanup.

What Makes Total Foundation & Roofing the Ideal“Roofer Near Me”



Local Expertise: With years of experience navigating hard-to-build soils and intense seasonal weather patterns.

Single-Source Solutions: Roofing, foundation, drainage, concrete work, and gutter systems under one trusted company.

Highly Rated: 5.0‐star rating across 17–20 reviews on Google, Chamber of Commerce, and Birdeye listings. Clear Communication: Clients consistently praise the team's responsiveness, project coordination, and clean job sites.



Availability & Service Coverage

Total Foundation & Roofing serves Kerrville and neighboring Hill Country towns including Fredericksburg, Comfort, Ingram, and beyond. The company operates Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Why This Matters-Especially for People Searching“Roofer Near Me”

When homeowners search“roofer near me”, they typically expect fast help fixing leaks or replacing shingles. Instead, they get access to a dual-specialist firm capable of diagnosing and fixing deeper structural issues that could compromise the entire building-roof to footing. By aligning roofing and foundation repair services under one roof, Total Foundation & Roofing delivers unmatched value, consistency, and peace of mind for local families and businesses.

About Total Foundation & Roofing

Total Foundation & Roofing is a fully licensed and insured general contracting firm focused on roofing and foundation work throughout the Texas Hill Country. Specializing in home exterior infrastructure, the company delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to regional soil dynamics, weather conditions, and architectural styles. Known for honesty, punctuality, and quality craftsmanship, Total Foundation & Roofing is a trusted choice for homeowners looking for a reliable roofer near me backed by foundation expertise.

