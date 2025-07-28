Why Pet Owners Call Dan Gentile's Center The Best Dog Training Program In New Jersey

MENAFN - GetNews) Dan Gentile Recognized as Monmouth County's Top Dog Trainer







Howell, NJ - For over 40 years, Dan Gentile Dog Training Center has earned a reputation as Monmouth County's best dog training program. Located in Howell, New Jersey, this veteran-owned facility provides structured, results-driven training that transforms behavior and strengthens the bond between dog and owner.

Widely recognized as one of the most respected New Jersey dog training centers, the Dan Gentile program offers a unique boarding-and-training model. Dogs stay onsite for two weeks while receiving personalized instruction in obedience, leash manners, and social behavior-guided by a team of expert trainers on a 12-acre, fully outfitted campus.“We train dogs, but we're really in the business of helping families,” says Dan Gentile, founder and head trainer.“Every dog deserves clear communication, consistency, and confidence. That's what our training delivers-and it shows in the results.”

Gentile's program uses proven behavior science, calm leadership techniques, and over four decades of experience to shape obedience that lasts. From puppies to adult dogs with more challenging habits, each training plan is custom-built to meet the needs of the dog and their owner.







Clients come from across the tri-state area-but Monmouth County pet owners in particular have made Gentile a household name. Many describe the program as“life-changing” and refer to Dan Gentile's facility as the most effective and professional dog training center in New Jersey.

In addition to the core boarding-based training, the center offers lifetime support and ongoing behavioral consultations to reinforce long-term success. Pet owners looking for trustworthy, hands-on help from a team with real results continue to turn to Dan Gentile Dog Training Center-a Monmouth County staple for obedience and transformation.

Ashley Tom

...

929-437-2223