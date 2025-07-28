Reliable Power Supply Fuels Rapid Growth Of Goji Berry Industry

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, Zhongwei City in Ningxia has entered the peak season for goji berry harvesting and processing. In Xingren Town, a major agricultural hub, scenes of a bustling harvest are unfolding.

As the largest goji berry cultivation area in Ningxia, Xingren Town now boasts 58,000 mu (approximately 3,867 hectares) of goji berry plantations. In July, the fields are laden with bright red "rubies" glistening on the branches. The expected output value per mu exceeds RMB 10,000, bringing the total projected value of the town's goji berry industry to RMB 600 million-accounting for more than 60% of Xingren's overall agricultural output.

This year, 172 local farming households in the Xingren area built new goji berry drying facilities, adding a total power load of 4.2 megawatts. To ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for harvesting and drying operations, State Grid Zhongwei Power Supply Company proactively engaged with local farmers at the start of the year, conducting on-site inspections and planning dedicated infrastructure upgrades.

Six specialized construction projects were implemented, including the addition of three new 10 kV lines and two 35 kV lines. The projects also involved the installation of 229 utility poles, 36 distribution transformers, and 6.1 kilometers of new conductor line. All infrastructure was completed and commissioned ahead of the harvest and drying season.

In addition to upgrading relevant infrastructure, the company also developed a dedicated summer power supply guarantee plan for Xingren's goji berry harvest. Personnel were dispatched to carry out comprehensive inspections of power lines serving goji cultivation areas, addressing electricity issues promptly in the fields to ensure a stable power supply. From installing irrigation system power lines to upgrading electrical systems for drying equipment, the company provided end-to-end support, including regular on-site inspections to identify and mitigate equipment risks-delivering high-quality service to help farmers enjoy a smooth and fruitful harvest.

Author: Zhu Changxu