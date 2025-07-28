Fireresist Expands UK Fire-Rated Systems With Fully Certified And Custom Solutions
With over 100 successfully completed projects and an expanding client base, FireResist delivers BS EN 1634-1 and BS 476 compliant systems that combine safety, functionality, and design. All products are manufactured and tested in the UK, backed by ISO quality certifications and in-house engineering expertise.
“Our mission is to close the gap between compliance and craftsmanship in the fire safety sector,” said a FireResist spokesperson.“We don't just build to code-we build to protect lives, preserve property, and support our clients at every stage of the project lifecycle.”
FireResist's growing portfolio includes:
- Fire-Rated Doors (FD30 to FD120 ratings)
- Smoke Ventilation Systems
- Steel & Aluminium Fireproof Windows
- Fire-Rated Wall Partitions & Curtain Walling
- Custom Solutions for Complex Architectural Specifications
Whether for a new build or retrofit, FireResist provides comprehensive technical guidance, design support, and fully traceable certification for every system. From initial consultation to final installation, each project is executed to ensure full regulatory compliance with UK fire safety legislation, including the Fire Safety Order 2005 and the Fire Safety Act 2021.
The company's expansion comes amid growing awareness of passive fire protection following landmark changes in UK fire safety laws. FireResist is investing in training, new product lines, and R&D partnerships to meet increased demand across healthcare, housing, education, and commercial infrastructure sectors.
“We are proud to be a UK manufacturer at the forefront of responsible construction,” the spokesperson added.“Our clients count on us not just for performance-but for peace of mind.”
To learn more about FireResist's range of fire-rated systems, or to request a quote, visit .
About FireResist
FireResist is a UK-based manufacturer of certified fire-rated systems including doors, windows, smoke vents, and fire-resistant walling. Built in full compliance with BS EN and ISO standards, FireResist products are engineered to deliver exceptional fire protection, durability, and architectural flexibility across a wide range of building sectors.
