Hosted's Website Builder Powered Site.Pro

MENAFN - GetNews) Hosted's user-friendly Website Builder, powered by Site, enables individuals and businesses to create professional websites without coding. The platform is available as an add-on to Hosted's cPanel Web Hosting plans.







Hosted's partnership with Site continues for their Website Builder, a browser-based tool for creating websites. The platform is designed to help clients create and manage websites without the technical knowledge or coding skills usually required to build a professional, feature-rich site.

The announcement reflects Hosted's ongoing commitment to simplifying website creation and management by providing accessible tools and services to clients. The Website Builder is available as an add-on to Hosted's cPanel web hosting service, with no additional installations or downloads required.

It enables clients to create websites using an easy, intuitive interface powered by Site, featuring hundreds of customizable templates for responsive design and a range of essential features. Website owners can build personal blogs, business sites, ecommerce platforms, and more, all within the Hosted hosting environment.

Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted, said:

"Many startups and small businesses want a professional online presence but are blocked by cost, complexity, or lack of design skills. With our Website Builder add-on, we're removing those barriers and giving our clients a fast, simple way to build websites that work from day one."







Site Features and Functionality

Site is a browser-based platform designed for speed and ease of use. Users can build, edit, and manage websites directly from their browsers with no need for prior technical experience, thanks to:

- Drag-and-Drop Editing: Users can move elements on the page in real time, customizing layouts, colors, fonts, and content with ease.

- Pre-built Templates: The platform offers hundreds of professionally designed templates suitable for multiple industries and niches.

- Mobile Responsiveness: Sites automatically adjust to different screen sizes, providing a consistent experience across desktops, tablets, and phones.

- Ecommerce Integration: Clients can build online stores, manage product listings, integrate payment options and gateways like PayPal, and customize the checkout process.

- SEO tools: Built-in search engine optimization features help improve the site's visibility, including sitemaps, editable meta-tags, clean URLs, and Google Analytics support.

Hosting, Security, and Control

The Website Builder is part of Hosted's web hosting products as an add-on. Once websites are published, they are hosted on high-performance servers, which include a 99.9% uptime guarantee. All hosting plans come with daily automated backups, free SSL certificates, and built-in malware protection.

Through cPanel integration, customers can manage their website, domains, email, databases, and analytics from a single dashboard. This structure ensures ease of use and minimizes dependency on third-party software or dedicated IT staff and developers.

Control and Flexibility

Hosted's Site solution offers clients complete control over their website's content, display, and functionality. Site owners have the flexibility to make updates, add new pages and products, or test new layouts instantly without needing to code themselves.

The platform also supports growth, so as site traffic increases or business needs expand, clients can upscale their websites and hosting easily. They can upgrade hosting resources to cope with expanding ecommerce capabilities, all without the need for platform migration or juggling multiple providers.

Affordability and Accessibility

Website development can be costly and time-consuming when outsourced. Hosted's Website Builder offers a cost-effective solution that includes hosting, design tools, and strong support in one package. There are no separate software licenses or maintenance fees, and domain registration is included with selected hosting plans.

This model is particularly useful for startups, freelancers, and small businesses that want to establish or expand their online business and reach without the often high costs associated with traditional web development. By keeping costs down and having no technical skills necessary, Hosted makes web publishing more accessible.

Availability

The Website Builder, powered by Site, is available as an add-on to Hosted's cPanel Web Hosting plans. Clients can begin building their sites immediately through the Hosted client portal.

About Hosted

Hosted offers secure and scalable web hosting solutions for individuals and businesses. The company offers a range of services, including domain registration, Web and WordPress Hosting, and website building tools. Hosted is committed to helping clients through reliable, easy-to-use solutions.

About Wayne Diamond

Wayne Diamond, CEO of Hosted, brings over 25 years of expertise in web hosting and domains. He guides the company's mission to enhance website creation and management, focusing on delivering customer-orientated solutions and dependable services to make the process more accessible and user-friendly.