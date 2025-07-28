Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 70+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape
DelveInsight's, “Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) pipeline landscape. It covers the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report
-
In July 2025, Luxa Biotechnology LLC announced a study is evaluation of the safety and tolerability of RPESC-RPE-4W as therapy for dry AMD. RPESC-RPE-4W is Allogeneic RPE stem cell (RPESC)-derived RPE cells (RPESC-RPE) isolated from the RPE layer of human cadaveric eyes are transplanted under the macular.
In July 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche conducted a study is evaluation of the safety and tolerability of OpRegen - Human embryonic stem cell-derived retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells. The study will also include initial exploration of the ability of transplanted OpRegen cells to engraft, survive, and moderate disease progression.
In July 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals organized a study is to assess the effect of Iptacopan to prevent conversion of early or intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD) eyes to new incomplete retinal pigment epithelium and outer retinal atrophy (iRORA) or late AMD.
DelveInsight's Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment.
The leading Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies such as Belite Bio, Inflammx Therapeutics, Ocugen, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Gensight Biologics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Dobecure, Cognition Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Galimedix Therapeutics, Mitotech, Annexon, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Hoffmann-La Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, ONL Therapeutics and others.
Promising Dry Age- Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapies such as RPESC-RPE-4W, PRIMA, QA102, Active Comparator CT1812, ASP7317, Tacrolimus, OCU410, GT005, AVD-104 , and others.
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs Profile
-
Tinlarebant (LBS-008): Belite Bio
LBS-008 is a first-in-class oral therapy that prevents the buildup of toxins (A2E) in the eye that cause Stargardt disease and contribute to atrophic Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry AMD). The toxins are by-products of the eye's visual cycle which are produced from vitamin A. LBS-008 works by reducing and modulating a carrier protein, Retinol-Binding Protein 4 (RBP4) that is to transport vitamin A to the eye. LBS-008 does not directly interfere with the visual cycle, and therefore is unlikely to affect the visual cycle rate. LBS-008 received US and EU orphan drug designation (ODD) in 2017 and 2018, and rare pediatric disease designation (RPD) from the FDA in 2018 for the treatment of Stargardt disease. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Dry AMD.
-
XIFLAM: Inflammx Therapeutics
Xiflam, an orally administered NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor with broad application that is formulated as a tablet. InflammX will initially focus on the ophthalmic indications of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), the intermediate stage of Aged-Related Macular Degeneration (iAMD) and the Geographic Atrophy (GA) form of AMD. Xiflam's unique mechanism of action and its ability to cross the blood-brain and blood-retinal barriers provide a novel therapeutic approach for treating retinal diseases with an orally administered tablet capable of treating both eyes simultaneously. This disruptive technology can provide a much needed clinical alternative for treating the millions of patients with diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy.
-
OCU410: Ocugen
OCU410 (AAV-RORA) is a modifier gene therapy product candidate being developed for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD). OCU410 utilizes an AAV delivery platform for the retinal delivery of the RORA (RAR Related Orphan Receptor A) gene. Various genes associated with AMD are regulated by RORA. The RORA protein plays an important role in lipid metabolism and demonstrates an anti-inflammatory role, which we believe could be a potential therapeutic candidate for dry AMD based on in-vitro and in-vivo (animal model) studies. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Dry AMD.
-
OLX301A: OliX Pharmaceuticals
OLX301A aims to be a first-in-class therapeutics for treating both dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The program targets a gene that plays a major role in retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell damage. Currently, there are no approved therapies to treat patients with both geographic atrophy (GA) and wet AMD, and one drug approved for GA is with concern regarding its efficacy. OLX301A has the potential to be a novel drug for wet AMD patients who is not responsive to conventional VEGF therapies. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Dry AMD.
-
GS030: Gensight Biologics
GS030 is an innovative combination of two complementary components: A gene therapy product encoding a photo activatable channel rhodopsin protein, delivered via a modified AAV2 vector known as AAV2 7m8 and biomimetic goggles that stimulate the engineered retinal cells. GS030 uses optogenetics, a biologic technique that involves the transfer of a gene that encodes for a light-sensitive protein, which in turn causes neuronal cells to respond to light stimulation. GS030 includes a bio-engineered AAV2 gene therapy vector that introduces the gene of a photosensitive protein (to which we have exclusive rights in ontogenetic) into the nucleus of the target cells, in case the retinal ganglion cells, or RGCs. Currently the drug is currently in the preclinical stage of development for the treatment of Dry AMD.
The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report Provides Insights into
-
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment.
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies
Belite Bio, Inflammx Therapeutics, Ocugen, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Gensight Biologics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Dobecure, Cognition Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Galimedix Therapeutics, Mitotech, Annexon, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Hoffmann-La Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, ONL Therapeutics and others.
Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
-
Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Topical
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
-
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Scope of the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report
-
Coverage- Global
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies- Belite Bio, Inflammx Therapeutics, Ocugen, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Gensight Biologics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Dobecure, Cognition Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Galimedix Therapeutics, Mitotech, Annexon, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Hoffmann-La Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, ONL Therapeutics and others.
Dry Age- Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapies- RPESC-RPE-4W, PRIMA, QA102, Active Comparator CT1812, ASP7317, Tacrolimus, OCU410, GT005, AVD-104 , and others.
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD): Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD)– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Tinlarebant (LBS-008): Belite Bio Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) XIFLAM: Inflammx Therapeutics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) OCU410: Ocugen Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products GS030: Gensight Biologics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) Key Companies Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) Key Products Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD)- Unmet Needs Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD)- Market Drivers and Barriers Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD)- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) Analyst Views Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (Dry-AMD) Key Companies Appendix
