Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 20+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

In July 2025, UCB Biopharma SRL announced a study is to compare the efficacy of bimekizumab versus risankizumab after 16 weeks of treatment in study participants with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

In July 2025, AbbVie conducted a study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of targeted therapies through a series of substudies, for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis and to assess the changes in disease symptoms. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a type of arthritis that happens when the body's immune system attacks healthy cells and tissues causing joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. Symptoms can get worse and go away for periods of time.

In July 2025, Janssen Research & Development LLC conducted a study is to evaluate the efficacy of icotrokinra compared to placebo in participants with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) by assessing the reduction in signs and symptoms of PsA.

Sotyktu: Bristol Myers Squibb

Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) is an oral, selective, allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action, representing a new class of small molecules. It is the first selective TYK2 inhibitor in clinical studies across multiple immune-mediated diseases. Bristol Myers Squibb scientists designed Sotyktu to selectively target TYK2, thereby inhibiting signaling of interleukin (IL)-23, IL-12 and Type 1 interferons (IFN), key cytokines involved in the pathogenesis of multiple immune-mediated diseases. Sotyktu achieves a high degree of selectivity by binding to the regulatory domain of TYK2, resulting in allosteric inhibition of TYK2 and its downstream functions. Sotyktu selectively inhibits TYK2 at physiologically relevant concentrations. At therapeutic doses, Sotyktu does not inhibit JAK1, JAK2 or JAK3. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Psoriasis Arthritis.

HS-10374 mechanism of action is to inhibit (TYK2) that is tyrosine-kinase 2. TYK2 inhibitors work by blocking the TYK2 protein and the cellular signals that run through it. Those signals can in turn activate other immune proteins and are associated with inflammation. Its route of administration is orally. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Psoriasis Arthritis.

si-544, the Company ́s lead candidate, selectively blocks Kv1.3, a key ion channel expressed disease-associated effector memory T (TEM) cells. Kv1.3 is essential for the chronic activation and proliferation of these cells which escape the control of the immune system and become malignant. TEM cells drive inflammation in many autoimmune diseases, including atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Psoriasis Arthritis.

