ESCLC Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 25+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's, “Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) pipeline landscape. It covers the ESCLC pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the ESCLC pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the ESCLC Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals conducted a study aims to establish a safe and well tolerated dose of [177Lu]Lu-DOTA-TATE in combination with carboplatin, etoposide and atezolizumab in this setting and to assess preliminary efficacy of this combination treatment versus the combination of carboplatin, etoposide, and atezolizumab study will be essential to assess a new potential therapeutic option in participants with this aggressive cancer type.

In July 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a study is to evaluate the use of investigational agents (MK-4830, boserolimab (MK-5890) and lenvatinib (MK-7902)) in combination with pembrolizumab (MK-3475) and etoposide/platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of participants with extensive-stage small cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC). No formal hypothesis testing will be performed for this study.

In July 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche organized a study GO43104 is a Phase III, randomized, open-label, multicenter study of lurbinectedin in combination with atezolizumab compared with atezolizumab alone administered as maintenance therapy in participants with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) after first-line induction therapy with carboplatin, etoposide, and atezolizumab. The study consists of 2 phases: an induction phase and a maintenance phase.

The leading Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Henlix Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, Xencor, Inc., Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd., aizhou HoudeAoke Biomedical Co., Ltd., Celgene, MedImmune, Xcovery Holding Company LLC, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Merck & Co, Astex Pharmaceuticals , and others. Promising Extensive Stages Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapies such as Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd), Trilaciclib, Obatoclax, Carboplatin/etoposide , and others.

ESCLC Emerging Drugs Profile

Serplulimab+Chemo: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Serplulimab (anti-PD-1 mAb) in combination with chemotherapy can be used for the treatment of ESCC, ES-SCLC, and GC. The Phase III clinical studies of Serplulimab in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of Neo/adj. GC and LS-SCLC are on the fast track. Phase III clinical studies for sqNSCLC, ES-SCLC and LS-SCLC are global multi-centre trials. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC).

Vobramitamab duocarmazine (MGC018): MacroGenics, Inc.

Vobramitamab duocarmazine (MGC018) is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) comprised of a humanized B7-H3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) conjugated via a cleavable linker to the prodrug seco-DUocarmycin hydroxyBenzamide Azaindole (DUBA; licensed from Byondis, B.V.), with an average drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) of ~2.7. DUBA is an alkylating agent that can damage DNA in both dividing and non-dividing cells, causing cell death. Vobra duo is designed to target solid tumors expressing B7-H3. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC).

RYZ101: RayzeBio, Inc.

RYZ101 is an investigational targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, designed to deliver a highly potent radioisotope, Actinium-225 (Ac225), to tumors expressing the somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2). RYZ101 is being evaluated in clinical studies for patients with SSTR+ gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors who have previously been treated with Lu177-based somatostatin therapies and also in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer. RYZ101 is being combined with current standard of care therapy. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of of Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC).

The ESCLC Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of ESCLC with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for ESCLC Treatment.

ESCLC Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

ESCLC Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the ESCLC market

ESCLC Companies

Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Henlix Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, Xencor, Inc., Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd., aizhou HoudeAoke Biomedical Co., Ltd., Celgene, MedImmune, Xcovery Holding Company LLC, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Merck & Co, Astex Pharmaceuticals , and others.

Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

ESCLC Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the ESCLC Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

ESCLC Companies- Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Henlix Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, Xencor, Inc., Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd., aizhou HoudeAoke Biomedical Co., Ltd., Celgene, MedImmune, Xcovery Holding Company LLC, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Merck & Co, Astex Pharmaceuticals , and others.

ESCLC Pipeline Therapies- Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd), Trilaciclib, Obatoclax, Carboplatin/etoposide , and others.

ESCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination ESCLC Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC): OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentExtensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Serplulimab+Chemo: Shanghai Henlius BiotechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)Vobramitamab duocarmazine (MGC018): MacroGenics, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)RYZ101: RayzeBio, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) Key CompaniesExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) Key ProductsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC)- Unmet NeedsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC)- Market Drivers and BarriersExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC)- Future Perspectives and ConclusionExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) Analyst ViewsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) Key CompaniesAppendix

