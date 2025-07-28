Renal Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 75+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape
DelveInsight's,“ Renal Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2025 ,” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Renal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Renal Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Renal Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Renal Cancer Pipeline Report
In July 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced a study is to assess the efficacy and safety of oral belzutifan (MK-6482) plus intravenous (IV) pembrolizumab (MK-3475) compared to placebo plus pembrolizumab, in the adjuvant treatment of Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC) post nephrectomy. The primary study hypothesis is that belzutifan plus pembrolizumab is superior to placebo plus pembrolizumab with respect to disease-free survival (DFS).
In July 2025, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a study is to assess the safety and efficacy of nivolumab combined with ipilimumab in intermediate and poor-risk participants with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) or metastatic RCC (mRCC) in India.
DelveInsight's Renal Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ Renal Cancer companies working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Renal Cancer treatment.
The leading Renal Cancer Companies such as Genentech, AstraZeneca, Allogene Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Inc, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Argos Therapeutics, Pfizer, Eisai Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals Limited, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd and others.
Promising Renal Cancer Pipeline Therapies such as Pexastimogene Devacirepvec (Pexa-Vec), Cemiplimab, Axitinib, MK-3475, Bevacizumab, Interferon alpha-2a, CP-461 , and others.
Renal Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile
Atezolizumab : Genentech
Atezolizumab is a monoclonal antibody. It is designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1 expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells by blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 the drug candidate are programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors. Currently it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Renal Cancer.
Olaparib: AstraZeneca
Olaparib is a potent and orally active poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase PARP inhibitor thereby blocking the repair of single-strand DNA breaks resulting in synthetic lethality in BRCA-associated cancer cells, which have a dysfunction of another DNA repair pathway – homologous recombination being developed for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. Currently being evaluated in the Phase II studies.
MK-4830 : Merck & Co., Inc
MK-4830 is an investigational first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the binding of immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 (ILT-4) to its ligands. The drug candidate is being developed in combination with KEYTRUDA. MK-4830 is being developed under an agreement with Agenus Inc. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase II for the treatment of Renal Cancer.
ALLO-316 : Allogene Therapeutics
ALLO-316, an AlloCAR T investigational product that targets CD70, which is highly expressed in renal cell carcinoma (RCC). CD70 is also selectively expressed in several cancers, creating the potential for ALLO-316 to be developed across a variety of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors the drug candidate has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from U.S FDA based on the potential of ALLO-316 to address the unmet need for patients with difficult to treat renal cell carcinoma. The drug is in Phase I stage of clinical trials.
The Renal Cancer Pipeline Report Provides Insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Renal Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Renal Cancer Treatment.
Renal Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Renal Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Renal Cancer market
Renal Cancer Companies
Renal Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Oral
Parenteral
intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical
Renal Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Scope of the Renal Cancer Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
Renal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Renal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary Renal Cancer: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Late Stage Products (Phase III) Comparative Analysis Atezolizumab: Genentech Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) Olaparib: AstraZeneca Early Stage Products (Phase I) Allogene Therapeutics: ALLO-316 Inactive Products Renal Cancer Key Companies Renal Cancer Key Products Renal Cancer - Unmet Needs Renal Cancer - Market Drivers and Barriers Renal Cancer - Future Perspectives and Conclusion Renal Cancer Analyst Views Renal Cancer Key Companies Appendix
