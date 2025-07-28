CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 25+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's, “CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in CRISPR Therapies pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the CRISPR Therapies Pipeline. Dive into DelveInsight's comprehensive report today! @ CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a phase III study to assess efficacy and safety of crizanlizumab (5 mg/kg) versus placebo, with or without hydroxyurea/hydroxycarbamide therapy, in adolescent and adult Sickle Cell Disease patients with frequent vaso-occlusive crises.

In July 2025, Incyte Biosciences International Sàrl conducted a study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of ponatinib in children aged 1 to < 18 years with advanced leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumors.

DelveInsight's CRISPR Therapies pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ CRISPR Therapies companies working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for CRISPR Therapies treatment.

The leading CRISPR Therapies Companies such as Intellia Therapeutics, CRISPR therapeutics, Repare Therapeutics, Beam therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Emendo Biotherapeutics, Defence Therapeutics, Sarepta therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Locus Biosciences, Excision BioTherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Novartis, ASC therapeutics, Casebia therapeutics, Spotlight Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, MEDIC Life Sciences, Scribe therapeutics, Arbor Biotechnologies, Sangamo therapeutics, Graphite Bio, Nuntius Therapeutics, and others. Promising CRISPR Therapies such as BD111 Adult single group Dose, HG202, CB-011, Cyclophosphamide, Fludarabine, Aldesleukin, EBT-101 , and others.

Stay ahead with the most recent pipeline outlook for CRISPR Therapies. Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ CRISPR Therapies Treatment Drugs

CRISPR Therapies Emerging Drugs Profile

LBP-EC01: Locus Biosciences

LBP-EC01 is a Locus crPhage® therapy in development for the treatment of urinary tract infections and other infections caused by the pathogen Escherichia coli (E. coli). It is a bacteriophage cocktail engineered with a CRISPR-Cas3 construct targeting the E. coli genome. The precision medicine product works through a unique dual mechanism of action utilizing both the natural lytic activity of the bacteriophage and the DNA-targeting activity of CRISPR-Cas3. Laboratory tests and small animal models of urinary tract infection have demonstrated LBP-EC01 is significantly more effective at killing E. coli than corresponding natural bacteriophages, and LBP-EC01 met all primary and secondary endpoints and demonstrated safety and tolerability in a Phase 1b trial. LBP-EC01 is currently being evaluated in a registrational Phase II/III trial for the treatment of UTIs caused by E. coli.

NTLA-2002: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc

NTLA-2002 is a wholly owned first single-dose investigational CRISPR therapeutic candidate designed to inactivate the kallikrein B1 (KLKB1) gene, which encodes for prekallikrein, the kallikrein precursor protein. NTLA-2002 is Intellia's second investigational CRISPR therapeutic candidate to be administered systemically, by intravenous infusion, to edit disease-causing genes inside the human body with a single dose of treatment. Intellia's proprietary non-viral platform deploys lipid nanoparticles to deliver to the liver a two-part genome editing system: guide RNA specific to the disease-causing gene and messenger RNA that encodes the Cas9 enzyme, which together carry out the precision editing. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of CRISPR Therapies

CB-010: Caribou Biosciences, Inc

CB-010 is the lead clinical-stage product candidate from Caribou's allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy platform, and it is being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL) in the ongoing ANTLER Phase I clinical trial and will be evaluated in patients with lupus nephritis (LN) and extrarenal lupus (ERL) in the GALLOP Phase 1 clinical trial. In ANTLER, Caribou is enrolling second-line patients with large B cell lymphoma (LBCL) comprised of different subtypes of aggressive r/r B-NHL (DLBCL NOS, PMBCL, HGBL, tFL, and tMZL). To Caribou's knowledge, CB-010 is the first allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy in the clinic with a PD-1 knockout, a genome-editing strategy designed to improve activity against diseases by limiting premature CAR-T cell exhaustion. CB-010 is also, to Caribou's knowledge, the first anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy to be evaluated in the second-line LBCL setting and, for r/r B-NHL, CB-010 has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Fast Track, and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of CRISPR Therapies.

The CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of CRISPR Therapies with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for CRISPR Therapies Treatment.

CRISPR Therapies Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

CRISPR Therapies Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the CRISPR Therapies market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the CRISPR Therapies Pipeline. Access DelveInsight's detailed report now! @ New CRISPR Therapies Drugs

CRISPR Therapies Companies

Intellia Therapeutics, CRISPR therapeutics, Repare Therapeutics, Beam therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Emendo Biotherapeutics, Defence Therapeutics, Sarepta therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Locus Biosciences, Excision BioTherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Novartis, ASC therapeutics, Casebia therapeutics, Spotlight Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, MEDIC Life Sciences, Scribe therapeutics, Arbor Biotechnologies, Sangamo therapeutics, Graphite Bio, Nuntius Therapeutics, and others.

CRISPR Therapies pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

CRISPR Therapies Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Unveil the future of CRISPR Therapies Treatment. Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ CRISPR Therapies Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

CRISPR Therapies Companies- Intellia Therapeutics, CRISPR therapeutics, Repare Therapeutics, Beam therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Emendo Biotherapeutics, Defence Therapeutics, Sarepta therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Locus Biosciences, Excision BioTherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Novartis, ASC therapeutics, Casebia therapeutics, Spotlight Therapeutics, KSQ Therapeutics, MEDIC Life Sciences, Scribe therapeutics, Arbor Biotechnologies, Sangamo therapeutics, Graphite Bio, Nuntius Therapeutics, and others.

CRISPR Therapies- BD111 Adult single group Dose, HG202, CB-011, Cyclophosphamide, Fludarabine, Aldesleukin, EBT-101 , and others.

CRISPR Therapies Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination CRISPR Therapies Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Get the latest on CRISPR Therapies Therapies and clinical trials. Download DelveInsight's in-depth pipeline report today! @ CRISPR Therapies Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryCRISPR Therapies: OverviewTherapeutic AssessmentCRISPR Therapies– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)LBP-EC01: Locus BiosciencesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)NTLA-2002: Intellia Therapeutics, IncDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsCRISPR Therapies Key CompaniesCRISPR Therapies Key ProductsCRISPR Therapies- Unmet NeedsCRISPR Therapies- Market Drivers and BarriersCRISPR Therapies- Future Perspectives and ConclusionCRISPR Therapies Analyst ViewsCRISPR Therapies Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.