Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 25+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's“ Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in the Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Prescient Therapeutics Ltd . announced a phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmadynamics (PD), of PTX-100 monotherapy at 500 or 1000 mg/m2 in patients with relapsed/refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL).

In July 2025, Dren Bio conducted a Phase 1/2 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and anti-tumor activity of DR-01 in adult patients with large granular lymphocytic leukemia or cytotoxic lymphomas.

In July 2025, Soligenix announced a Phase 3 study is to evaluate the ability of an 18-week course of HyBryte and visible light to induce a Treatment Response in patients with patch/plaque phase CTCL compared to patients receiving placebo and visible light study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of HyBryte (0.25% hypericin) gel or placebo gel applied twice weekly for 18 weeks. Treated lesions will be covered with opaque material (such as opaque clothing), followed 21 (±3) hours later by the administration of visible light.

DelveInsight's Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma treatment.

The leading Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies such as HyBryte, Resminostat, Mundipharma International, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., BeiGene, Mundipharma Research Limited, Jiangsu Simcere Biologics Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Pfizer, Galderma R&D, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc ​ and others. Promising Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies such as E7777, CD11301 0.03%, Panobinostat, ONTAK (denileukin difitox, DAB389IL-2), Quisinostat, 12 mg, APO866, Enzastaurin, SGX301 (synthetic hypericin), Mogamulizumab, Romidepsin (depsipeptide, FK228), and others.

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Emerging Drugs

HyBryte: Soligenix

HyBryte (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) is a novel, first-in-class, photodynamic therapy utilizing safe, visible light for activation. The active ingredient in HyBryte is synthetic hypericin, a potent photosensitizer that is topically applied to skin lesions that is taken up by the malignant T-cells, and then activated by visible light approximately 24 hours later. The use of visible light in the red-yellow spectrum has the advantage of penetrating more deeply into the skin (much more so than ultraviolet light) and therefore potentially treating deeper skin disease and thicker plaques and lesions. Synthetic hypericin sodium, the active ingredient in HyBryte, has Orphan Drug designation in the United States for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma and CTCL and in Europe for CTCL. HyBryte has received Fast Track designation for the treatment of cutaneous t-cell lymphoma in the United States.

AFM13: Affimed GmbH

AFM-13 is under development for the treatment of refractory and relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma, CD30+ lymphoma such as transformed mycosis fungoides, peripheral and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, large B-cell lymphoma, B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma combination with check point inhibitors and Hodgkin lymphoma combination with lenalidomide. The drug candidate is administered intravenously. AFM-13 is a bi-specific, tetravalent human antibody, it acts by targeting CD30/CD16A. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma.

ASTX660: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

ASTX660 (Tolinapant) is a novel, orally administered, non-peptidomimetic antagonist of the cellular and X-linked inhibitors of apoptosis proteins (cIAP1/2 and XIAP). Inhibitors of apoptosis proteins (IAPs) are frequently overexpressed in tumor cells and contribute to tumor cell survival and chemo-resistance. By inhibiting IAPs, tolinapant promotes cell death. Tolinapant also acts via a newly described immunomodulatory mechanism, which works to enhance an anti-tumor immune response in T-cell lymphomas. The drug is in Phase I/II for the treatment of CTCL.

WUCART007: Wugen

WU-CART-007 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, fratricide-resistant CD7-targeted CAR-T cell therapy engineered to overcome the technological challenges of harnessing CAR-T cells to treat CD7+ hematological malignancies. Wugen is deploying CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology to delete CD7 and the T-cell receptor alpha constant (TRAC), preventing CAR-T cell fratricide and mitigating the risk of graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD). WU-CART-007 is manufactured using healthy donor-derived T-cells to eliminate the risk of malignant cell contamination historically observed in the autologous CAR-T setting. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of CTCL.

The Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment.

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma market.

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies

HyBryte, Resminostat, Mundipharma International, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., BeiGene, Mundipharma Research Limited, Jiangsu Simcere Biologics Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Pfizer, Galderma R&D, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc ​ and others.

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Companies- HyBryte, Resminostat, Mundipharma International, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., BeiGene, Mundipharma Research Limited, Jiangsu Simcere Biologics Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Pfizer, Galderma R&D, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc and others.

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies- E7777, CD11301 0.03%, Panobinostat, ONTAK (denileukin difitox, DAB389IL-2), Quisinostat, 12 mg, APO866, Enzastaurin, SGX301 (synthetic hypericin), Mogamulizumab, Romidepsin (depsipeptide, FK228) , and others.

Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryCutaneous T-cell lymphoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentCutaneous T-cell lymphoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug Name: Company NameMid Stage Products (Phase II)AFM13: Affimed GmbHEarly Stage Products (Phase I)WUCART007: WugenPreclinical Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsCutaneous T-cell lymphoma Key CompaniesCutaneous T-cell lymphoma Key ProductsCutaneous T-cell lymphoma- Unmet NeedsCutaneous T-cell lymphoma- Market Drivers and BarriersCutaneous T-cell lymphoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionCutaneous T-cell lymphoma Analyst ViewsCutaneous T-cell lymphoma Key CompaniesAppendix

