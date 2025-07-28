“When The Strong Get Tired” Shines Unflinching Light On The Realities Of Family Caregiving

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Nikki K. Lopez"Author Nikki K. Lopez Offers a Lifeline for Caregivers Through Personal Stories, Practical Tools, and Unspoken Truths

When the Strong Get Tired, the powerful new release by Nikki K. Lopez, MBA, CDP, CLC, delivers a raw, deeply compassionate portrayal of what it means to care for loved ones through chronic illness, disability, and aging, without a manual, often without support, and always without rest. Published by Hemingway Publishers, this comprehensive and emotionally honest guide is already resonating with families across the country.

More than a caregiving handbook, When the Strong Get Tired blends narrative storytelling with actionable resources, giving voice to a community of millions navigating invisible work. With chapters that confront burnout, family abandonment, cultural silence, and end-of-life grief, the book refuses to romanticize caregiving. Instead, it honors the exhaustion, complexity, and grace involved in showing up day after day.

A Book Born From Experience

Written from the frontlines of care, Lopez shares her journey as the primary caregiver for her aging grandmother. The book's preface opens with a deeply personal reflection on the transformation of a once-vibrant matriarch into a fragile, fearful elder, and the emotional weight that accompanies such decline. It is this authenticity that forms the backbone of the work.

Key Features:



Real stories from caregivers across generations and cultures

Guidance for handling medical systems, career impact, and legal logistics

Cultural insight into caregiving traditions in Black, Latinx, Asian, and LGBTQ+ communities

Hard-hitting chapters on guilt, resentment, and forgiveness rarely found in traditional caregiving guides A robust appendix of vetted national resources and practical checklists

A Voice for the Unseen

With over 53 million Americans serving as unpaid caregivers, often juggling full-time jobs and family responsibilities, When the Strong Get Tired speaks to an under-supported yet essential population. The book dismantles the myth of the“strong one” by revealing what strength truly costs, and what healing can look like.

Rather than preach resilience, Lopez advocates for systemic change, mental health support, and the validation of fatigue. The inclusion of Caregiver OneCall, a nonprofit founded by Lopez offering 24/7 caregiver support, expands the book's reach beyond its pages.

Praise for the Book's Impactful Structure

The narrative walks readers through:



The silent shift into caregiving roles

Practical care planning and legal navigation

Cultural barriers and emotional landmines End-of-life decisions and life after loss

Each chapter combines candid storytelling with bullet-pointed tools, making the book both readable and functional for caregivers in crisis.

About the Author

Nikki K. Lopez, MBA, CDP, CLC, is a Certified Dementia Practitioner, life coach, and senior care advocate. She is also the founder of Caregiver OneCall, a national 24/7 emotional support hotline. Her work has impacted diverse communities, especially those historically excluded from mainstream caregiving discourse.

Availability

When the Strong Get Tired is now available in paperback through Hemingway Publishers and will be distributed via major retail and library outlets. ISBN information and media kits are available upon request.

Amazon Link

When the Strong Get Tired