Abunahyan Highlights Guaranteed ROI Opportunities In JVC Dubai Real Estate Market
Unit Type
Size (sqft)
Starting Price (USD)
Studio
450
209,000
1 BHK
1,050
299,000
2 BHK
1,200
435,000
Chat with Abu Nahyan directly on WhatsApp to receive detailed floor plans, payment breakdowns, and live availability.
4. Payment Plan & Financial Advantages
Start with 40% down and begin earning income immediately 10% net ROI, fully guaranteed No service charges for 10 years – adding substantial savings 60% balance payable over 10 years, creating long-term flexibility
5. Central Location – JVC's Accessibility
JVC's central positioning makes it attractive to families, working professionals, and investors alike. This project enjoys rapid access to key Dubai destinations:
16 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
18 minutes to Burj Al Arab
20 minutes to JBR – The Walk
21 minutes to Dubai Mall
6. Why JVC District 12?
District 12 stands out within JVC thanks to its mature infrastructure, high tenant retention, and close proximity to schools, parks, shopping, and key highways like Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.
With JVC consistently ranking among the top-performing communities for rental yields, this project's fully rented status + guaranteed ROI + waived service charges make it a standout performer for savvy investors.
7. Meet Your Investment Partner: Abu Nahyan
Abu Nahyan, the CEO of Atlantis Real Estate, specializes in high-yield, low-risk real estate opportunities tailored for international investors. He brings insider access to exclusive listings such as this JVC project and offers end-to-end investment concierge services.
With a deep understanding of the Dubai market, Abu Nahyan ensures you access verified properties, government-attested ROI contracts, and flexible financial models designed to build real estate wealth confidently.
Learn more on the Official Website
8. More Than a Property Deal: Complete VIP Support
Abu Nahyan offers more than just real estate access. His team provides:
Business Setup Services
Golden Visa Consultation (10-Year UAE Residency)
Bank Account Setup in UAE
School Admission Assistance
Emirates ID & Health Insurance Support
This full-spectrum service ensures that your Dubai investment experience is seamless, compliant, and highly rewarding.
9. FAQs – Guaranteed ROI Real Estate Investment in JVC Dubai
Q: What is this JVC project offering?A fully rented G+5 building in JVC District 12 with a mix of studio, 1 BHK, and 2 BHK units, plus 3 retail shops.
Q: What is the ROI?
A legally backed 10% net return on your investment.
Q: What are the financial benefits?
No service charges for 10 years, 40% initial payment, 60% over 10 years.
Q: What amenities are included?
Gym, pool, children's play area, and ground-level retail for residents' convenience.
Q: What makes District 12 in JVC so attractive?
Strong rental demand, excellent infrastructure, and unbeatable centrality.
Q: What role does Abu Nahyan play?
He is your direct point of contact and investment advisor, offering everything from real estate consultancy to full legal and financial onboarding.
Q: What other benefits do investors get?
Golden Visa help, business setup assistance, and full family relocation support if required.
Ready to book or learn more?
Text Abu Nahyan now on WhatsApp
Legal Disclaimer:
