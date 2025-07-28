Author's Tranquility Press Presents A Powerful Call To Wonder: A Backyard's Story Of A Changing Climate

MENAFN - GetNews)



“Trends Due to Climate Change” by Frederic Buse Charts 50 Years of Nature's Shift-One Note, One Birdsong, One Bloom at a Time

A weeping willow bends, a red fox prowls at dusk, a daffodil blooms too soon - and somewhere, quietly, the Earth changes. In his lyrical and revelatory new release Trends Due to Climate Change , Frederic Buse delivers not just a book but an ecological memoir; a painstakingly documented, deeply human witness to how global warming looks, sounds, and feels in a single suburban backyard.

Now available on Amazon, this rare and intimate work arrives under the banner of Author's Tranquility Press , which is proud to champion a story that could not be more timely-or more timeless.

A Garden. A Journal. A Warning.

Beginning in the 1980s with nothing but a notebook and a love of birdsong, Frederic Buse began chronicling the seasonal rituals of flora and fauna outside his Pennsylvania home. Over decades, this personal pastime morphed into a rigorous archive of natural rhythms-each bloom, each migration, each frost-until a pattern emerged: the cycle of nature was changing.

What Buse observed wasn't theory. It wasn't a policy. It was phenology-the study of nature's calendar-and it was telling a different story than the one in the headlines. Leaves turned later.

Birds arrived early. Storms shifted. The soil itself seemed confused.

What Readers Will Discover

A 50-year journal of environmental change, told through weekly, month-by-month observations of weather, wildlife, and flora

Stunning insights into local ecosystems and their response to global climate disruption

A new perspective on the climate crisis, rooted not in politics but in poetry and painstaking record

Inspiration for readers to begin their own observations-whether from a window, garden bench, or city stoop

Rich with photographs, anecdotes, and charts drawn from over 1,000 handwritten pages, Trends Due to Climate Change is both a practical reference and a profound meditation. This is not a story told from the mountaintops-it is sung from the backyard, from the heart.

Who Should Read This Book?

Nature lovers seeking a deeper connection to the rhythms of the Earth

Climate-conscious readers craving a non-technical, grounded account of real change

Gardeners, birdwatchers, and seasonal observers

Teachers and students exploring environmental studies, ecology, or local science

Anyone who's ever looked out a window and sensed that something in the air feels... different



Now Available on Amazon

Trends Due to Climate Change is available in paperback, hardcover and eBook formats. This isn't just a book for reading-it's a book for re-reading, year after year, as the seasons shift and the story unfolds further. The seasons are still turning. But they are not turning as they once did.

Let“Trends Due to Climate Change” be your guide-and your wake-up call.

About the Author

Frederic Buse is a lifelong naturalist, gardener, and observer. After being transferred to Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1969, he began transforming his suburban backyard into an informal research site and haven for wildlife. Over the course of five decades, he meticulously documented the subtle, telling changes in the environment-resulting in a body of work as scientifically significant as it is soul-stirring.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Based in Marietta, Georgia, Author's Tranquility Press is dedicated to supporting authors whose work makes an impact. From personal memoirs to cultural histories and scientific reflections, ATP exists to amplify voices with something to say-and a world that needs to hear it.