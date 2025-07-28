Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market: Hyperscale Expansion And Cloud Demand Contributes USD 1.15 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market Research by Arizton"Get Insights on 101 Existing Colocation Data Center Facilities across Indonesia

According to Arizton latest research the, Indonesia data center colocation market is growing at a CAGR of 16.50% during 2024-2030.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE: USD 1.15 Billion (2030)

CAGR - COLOCATION REVENUE: 16.50% (2024-2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED WHITE FLOOR AREA: 5.42 Million Sq. Feet (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED RACKS: 129.69 Thousand Units (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED IT POWER CAPACITY: 1,130 MW (2030)

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

Indonesia Data Center Colocation: 2025-2030 Market Outlook

Indonesia data center colocation market is emerging as a leading digital infrastructure hub in Southeast Asia, fueled by rapid cloud adoption, growing AI workloads, and a robust enterprise shift to managed colocation services. Valued at USD 460 million in 2024, the market is projected to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2030, registering a strong CAGR of 16.5%.

Over 83 operational colocation data center facilities are spread across Jakarta, Batam, West Java, Surabaya, and other key cities, with an additional pipeline of 18 new facilities under development. Major colocation operators, including DCI Indonesia, Telkom Indonesia, Princeton Digital Group, NTT DATA, and BDx Data Centers, continue to expand capacity to meet the rising demand for secure, high-density, and sustainable data center solutions.

Key market drivers include rising cloud migration, strict data protection laws, the roll-out of high-density racks for AI and HPC workloads, Special Economic Zones, and expanded submarine cable connectivity enhancing Indonesia's role as a regional digital gateway. The country's renewable energy push and carbon-neutrality commitment further strengthen the long-term growth outlook for Indonesia's data center colocation market.

Hyperscale Expansions Strengthen Cloud and AI Readiness in Indonesia's Data Center Colocation Market

Indonesia colocation data center market is accelerating as higher internet penetration, rapid cloud adoption, and expanding smartphone use drive businesses to shift from traditional server rooms to modern facilities. This rising demand is attracting significant investments from both colocation providers and hyperscale operators expanding capacity to serve Southeast Asia's growing digital infrastructure needs.

For Instance, In December 2024, EdgeConneX boosted its Jakarta hyperscale data center by over 200 MW, strengthening the country's capability to support advanced cloud services, AI workloads, and big data processing. With more global hyperscale companies planning new data centers, Indonesia is cementing its role as a leading hub for cloud computing, sustainable data center growth, and the region's digital economy.

Recent Vendor Move Highlight Market Growth



In August 2024, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, an Indonesian telco company partnered with Google Cloud for the development of Edge cloud and sovereign cloud services. In August 2024, Sinar Mas, an Indonesian conglomerate collaborated with Korea Investment Holdings, a South Korean investment firm, for the development of a data center with an IT power capacity of over 18 MW in Jakarta.

In July 2024, BDx Data Centers launched the first phase of the CGK4 data center in Jatilihur; the facility is spread across 44 thousand square feet of space. This is a joint venture with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Lintasarta.

Indonesia 5G Deployment Strengthen Digital Infrastructure Outlook

Indonesia telecommunications sector is moving forward steadily as theIndonesian Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (BRTI) and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (SDPPI) continue to strengthen policy frameworks, spectrum management, and digital readiness. Major telecom providers, including Telkom Indonesia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, are playing a key role in expanding network reach and next-generation connectivity.

To meet rising data demands and support digital transformation, the 5G Task Force has set clear national goals to boost available IMT spectrum and accelerate 5G rollout. Reflecting this momentum, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison renewed its partnership with Nokia in December 2024, extending their collaboration for two more years to deliver nationwide 5G coverage and fast mile fixed wireless access, enabling better services for businesses and strengthening Indonesia's overall digital infrastructure.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Vendor Landscape

Existing Colocation Operators



DCI Indonesia

Princeton Digital Group

MettaDC

NTT DATA

BDx Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

EdgeConneX

Telkom Indonesia

Digital Realty Bersama

Digital Edge DC (INDONET)

Bitera DC

Digital Hyperspace Indonesia

Pure Data Centres

K2 Strategic

Biznet Data Center

Equinix

PT. Internetindo Data Centra Indonesia (IDC Indonesia)

Datacomm Diangraha

Indokeppel Data Centres

Elitery

Cyber Data Center International

NEX

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

DAMAC Digital

(DTP) PT. Dwi Tunggal Putra Edge Centres

New Operators



BW Digital

DayOne

Gaw Capital

Aslan Energy Capital

SEAX Global SM+

Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement

Indonesia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030

Philippines Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Indonesia?How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Indonesia by 2030?What factors are driving Indonesia data center colocation market?Who are the new entrants in the Indonesia data center industry?

What's Included in the Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market Report?

This report offers transparent research and actionable insights into Indonesia's data center colocation market, covering current and future demand and supply trends. It details market size by white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks, with breakdowns for Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized capacity and occupancy rates.

It analyzes the industry landscape, sector-wise colocation demand, sustainability status, cloud operations, upcoming submarine cables, cloud on-ramps, and a snapshot of 83 existing and 18 upcoming third-party facilities across 16+ cities. The report also provides revenue forecasts for retail and wholesale colocation through 2030, along with pricing trends, competitive share, and vendor landscape by capacity and location.

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services. We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.