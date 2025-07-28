Industry Veteran Russ Broome Joins Lightmanufacturing To Drive Next‐Gen Plastics Molding
Roseville, California - LightManufacturing Inc. announces that Russ Broome joined the solar plastic technology firm as Sales Director.
“Russ brings the rare ability to speak the language of both engineers and executives,” said Karl von Kries, LightManufacturing founder and CEO.“His proven leadership is exactly what we need in our mission to deliver low-cost, sustainable molding to the world.”
Broome joins the firm at an opportune time. After ten years of intense engineering work, the firm has commercialized“Solar Rotational Molding” systems, which make plastic products without the need for fossil fuel. The company's modular SRM factories also avoid the need for grid-supplied electricity or piped-in water, and reduce molded part cost by 7-20% depending on location. LightManufacturing has received multiple patents on its SRM technology and reports 'a significant investment in software' according to the founder.
“I'm beyond stoked to join the incredibly talented engineering team at LightManufacturing,” said Broome.“Getting the opportunity to launch such a transformational and disruptive technology into a very mature and traditional industry is a rare and exciting challenge that doesn't come along often.”
SRM systems are built into standard shipping containers and deploy onto bare ground. Heat is supplied by an array of the company's H1 heliostats – sun-tracking mirrors – that supply virtually unlimited energy to the molding operation. The firm reports that molding is highly automated and adapts to variable sun conditions without operator input.“In fact, SRM offers better quality control than traditional rotomolding because we drive every cycle to a target mold temperature,” says von Kries.
The company operates SRM systems in California and Hawaii , with additional locations in the planning stages. Von Kries notes that the firm has molded“thousands of parts, and, with OEM partners, we supply customers including the US military, Disney, Carnival Cruise Lines, Club Med, and many others”.
Sales Director Broome brings decades of experience and leadership in the plastics industry, combining deep technical knowledge with proven business development success. His career includes senior leadership roles such as Senior Director of Business Development at the Plastics Industry Association (Washington, D.C.), Managing Director of the Society of Plastics Engineers (Danbury, CT), Strategic Sourcing Manager for Thermoplastic Composites at TE Connectivity (Winston-Salem, NC), and Global Strategic Key Accounts Manager at PolyOne Corporation (Avon Lake, OH).
With a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from North Carolina State University and completion of Executive Leadership Development at Stanford Graduate School, Broome offers the rare ability to bridge engineering, procurement, and executive decision‐making. He has spent his career driving commercialization of new materials, equipment, and processing technologies while building a trusted network of manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators across the sector.
Broome will lead business development efforts for the firm, focusing on opportunities to deploy LightManufacturing's cutting‐edge rotomolding technology at scale.
About LightManufacturing
LightManufacturing revolutionizes manufacturing with solar-thermal technology – reducing costs, improving quality, and reducing pollution.
Video Link:
