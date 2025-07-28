Nk Cell Therapy Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Amgen, Innate Pharma, Immunitybio, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Glycostem Therapeutic

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Nk Cell Therapy Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“NK Cell Therapies Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 140+ companies and 160+ pipeline drugs in NK Cell Therapies pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Nk Cell Therapy Pipeline constitutes 140+ key companies continuously working towards developing 160+ Nk Cell Therapy treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight.

Nk Cell Therapy Overview:

Natural Killer (NK) cells are a type of lymphocyte essential to the innate immune system, responsible for identifying and eliminating tumor cells and virus-infected cells. They contain cytotoxic granules filled with proteins such as perforins and granzymes, which trigger apoptosis in their targets. NK cells originate from common lymphoid progenitor cells and mature in organs like the bone marrow, thymus, and spleen before circulating in the bloodstream.

They can migrate into tissues and are activated by interleukins, which enable them to secrete cytokines and help regulate immune responses. NK cells achieve self-tolerance by recognizing self MHC class I molecules and can differentiate into organ-specific subsets, such as those found in the liver and uterus.

Their activity is tightly regulated by a balance between activating and inhibitory receptors. NK cells become activated when they detect abnormalities like decreased MHC class I expression or stress-induced ligands-signals commonly associated with infections or cancer.

Request for a detailed insights report on Nk Cell Therapy pipeline insights

"Nk Cell Therapy Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Nk Cell Therapy Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Nk Cell Therapy Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Nk Cell Therapy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 140+ active players working to develop 160+ pipeline therapies for Nk Cell Therapy treatment.

October 2024: ImmunityBio announced that the first patients have been dosed in an initial trial evaluating its CAR-NK cell therapy targeting CD-19 for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

July 2024: Nkarta received FDA approval to initiate a clinical trial for its cell therapy candidate, NKX019, in patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) and other autoimmune diseases.

May 2024: KGen Biotech's Safety Review Committee approved the progression of its cryopreserved autologous NK cell therapy, SNK01, into Phase II clinical trials.

May 2024: Fate Therapeutics announced that a late-breaking abstract featuring preclinical data from its FT522 program for autoimmune diseases will be presented at the ASGCT 27th Annual Meeting.

April 2024: Sanofi advanced its NK cell engager candidate, SAR443579/IPH6101, to a Phase II trial for the treatment of various blood cancers.

April 2024: The FDA granted orphan drug designation to IGNK001 (Gengleucel), an investigational therapy for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Key Nk Cell Therapy companies such as Amgen, Innate Pharma, ImmunityBio, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Glycostem Therapeutics, Athenex, Takeda, Wugen, Affimed Therapeutics, VERAXA, Asclepius Technology Company Group, NKGen Biotech, Sanofi, Indapta Therapeutics, Celularity, GT Biopharma, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Acepodia, Allife Medical Science and Technology, Bright Path Biotherapeutics, and others are evaluating new drugs for Nk Cell Therapy to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Nk Cell Therapy pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Bemarituzumab, Monalizumab, L1 t-haNK, M ceNK, DF6002, oNKord, KUR-501, and others.

Nk Cell Therapy Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Nk Cell Therapy Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Nk Cell Therapy treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Nk Cell Therapy market.

Download our free sample page report on Nk Cell Therapy pipeline insights

Nk Cell Therapy Emerging Drugs



Bemarituzumab: Amgen

Monalizumab: Innate Pharma

L1 t-haNK: ImmunityBio

M ceNK: ImmunityBio

DF6002: Dragonfly Therapeutics

oNKord: Glycostem Therapeutics KUR-501: Athenex

Nk Cell Therapy Companies

Approximately 75 key companies are actively working on developing NK cell therapies. Among them, Carsgen Therapeutics has a drug candidate that has reached the most advanced stage-Registered.

DelveInsight's report covers around 160+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Nk Cell Therapy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Nk Cell Therapy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Nk Cell Therapy Therapies and Key Companies: Nk Cell Therapy Clinical Trials and advancements

Nk Cell Therapy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Nk Cell Therapy Assessment by Product Type

. Nk Cell Therapy By Stage

. Nk Cell Therapy Assessment by Route of Administration

. Nk Cell Therapy Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Nk Cell Therapy Sample report to know in detail about the Nk Cell Therapy treatment market @ Nk Cell Therapy Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Nk Cell Therapy Current Treatment Patterns

4. Nk Cell Therapy - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Nk Cell Therapy Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Nk Cell Therapy Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Nk Cell Therapy Discontinued Products

13. Nk Cell Therapy Product Profiles

14. Nk Cell Therapy Key Companies

15. Nk Cell Therapy Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Nk Cell Therapy Unmet Needs

18. Nk Cell Therapy Future Perspectives

19. Nk Cell Therapy Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Nk Cell Therapy Pipeline Reports Offerings