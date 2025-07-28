Osteoarthritis Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics S.A, Regeneron Pha

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Osteoarthritis Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Osteoarthritis - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 110+ pipeline drugs in Osteoarthritis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that over 100 key companies are actively involved in the development of more than 110 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis Overview:

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common type of arthritis and is often called degenerative joint disease or "wear and tear" arthritis. It mainly affects the knees, hips, and hands, progressing gradually as joint cartilage breaks down and underlying bone undergoes structural changes. Over time, these changes can lead to pain, stiffness, swelling, and, in more severe cases, reduced mobility and disability, making daily activities and work more difficult.

Typical symptoms include joint pain that worsens with activity and improves with rest, stiffness lasting less than 30 minutes after periods of inactivity, and a feeling of joint instability. Affected joints may also produce grinding or creaking sounds during movement, and swelling may occur, especially after prolonged use.

Request for a detailed insights report on Osteoarthritis pipeline insights

"Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Osteoarthritis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Osteoarthritis treatment.

In December 2024, Bioventus entered into a nationwide contract with Aetna Medicare Advantage plans, granting over 3 million members access to DUROLANE for knee osteoarthritis pain treatment, effective January 1, 2024.

Levicept announced in December 2024 that it had completed recruitment for its Phase II clinical trial of LEVI-04, an innovative neurotrophin-modulating biological agent, with top-line results expected in the late first half of 2024.

BioSolution plans to seek conditional product approval for CARTILIFE from the US FDA in 2024. The company is currently conducting Phase II clinical trials in the US, with the last patient set to receive treatment. Final results could be available by the end of 2024.

Key Osteoarthritis companies such as Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics S.A, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, OliPass Corporation, Bioventus, Medipost, LG Chem, ICM Biotech, Cells for Cells SA, GWOXI Stem Cell Applied Technology, UnicoCell Biomed, Magellan Biologicals, Levicept, Arthrogen, Personalized Stem Cells, Peptinov, Orient Europharma, ZYUS Life Sciences, Lubris Biopharma, Saol Therapeutics, Ageless Biotech, Synartro AB, Plakous Therapeutics, Ribomic, Meluha Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new drugs for Osteoarthritis to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Osteoarthritis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Lorecivivint, EP-104IAR, DFV890, 4P004, GNSC 001, and others.

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Osteoarthritis Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Osteoarthritis treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Osteoarthritis market.

Download our free sample page report on Osteoarthritis pipeline insights

Osteoarthritis Emerging Drugs



Lorecivivint: Biosplice Therapeutics

EP-104IAR: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

DFV890: Novartis

4P004: 4P-Pharma GNSC 001: Genascence

Osteoarthritis Companies

Over 100 prominent companies are currently engaged in developing treatments for osteoarthritis. Among them, Biosplice Therapeutics has drug candidates that have reached the most advanced stage-Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 80+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Osteoarthritis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Osteoarthritis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Osteoarthritis Therapies and Key Companies: Osteoarthritis Clinical Trials and advancements

Osteoarthritis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Osteoarthritis Assessment by Product Type

. Osteoarthritis By Stage

. Osteoarthritis Assessment by Route of Administration

. Osteoarthritis Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Osteoarthritis Sample report to know in detail about the Osteoarthritis treatment market @ Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Osteoarthritis Current Treatment Patterns

4. Osteoarthritis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Osteoarthritis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Osteoarthritis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Osteoarthritis Discontinued Products

13. Osteoarthritis Product Profiles

14. Osteoarthritis Key Companies

15. Osteoarthritis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs

18. Osteoarthritis Future Perspectives

19. Osteoarthritis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Osteoarthritis Pipeline Reports Offerings