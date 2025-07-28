Osteoarthritis Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics S.A, Regeneron Pha
"Osteoarthritis Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Osteoarthritis - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 110+ pipeline drugs in Osteoarthritis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
DelveInsight reports that over 100 key companies are actively involved in the development of more than 110 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of osteoarthritis.
Osteoarthritis Overview:
Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common type of arthritis and is often called degenerative joint disease or "wear and tear" arthritis. It mainly affects the knees, hips, and hands, progressing gradually as joint cartilage breaks down and underlying bone undergoes structural changes. Over time, these changes can lead to pain, stiffness, swelling, and, in more severe cases, reduced mobility and disability, making daily activities and work more difficult.
Typical symptoms include joint pain that worsens with activity and improves with rest, stiffness lasting less than 30 minutes after periods of inactivity, and a feeling of joint instability. Affected joints may also produce grinding or creaking sounds during movement, and swelling may occur, especially after prolonged use.
Request for a detailed insights report on Osteoarthritis pipeline insights
"Osteoarthritis Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market.
Key Takeaways from the Osteoarthritis Pipeline Report
DelveInsight's Osteoarthritis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Osteoarthritis treatment.
In December 2024, Bioventus entered into a nationwide contract with Aetna Medicare Advantage plans, granting over 3 million members access to DUROLANE for knee osteoarthritis pain treatment, effective January 1, 2024.
Levicept announced in December 2024 that it had completed recruitment for its Phase II clinical trial of LEVI-04, an innovative neurotrophin-modulating biological agent, with top-line results expected in the late first half of 2024.
BioSolution plans to seek conditional product approval for CARTILIFE from the US FDA in 2024. The company is currently conducting Phase II clinical trials in the US, with the last patient set to receive treatment. Final results could be available by the end of 2024.
Key Osteoarthritis companies such as Biosplice Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Bone Therapeutics S.A, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Techfields Pharma, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Asahi Kasei Pharma, Taiwan Bio Therapeutics, OliPass Corporation, Bioventus, Medipost, LG Chem, ICM Biotech, Cells for Cells SA, GWOXI Stem Cell Applied Technology, UnicoCell Biomed, Magellan Biologicals, Levicept, Arthrogen, Personalized Stem Cells, Peptinov, Orient Europharma, ZYUS Life Sciences, Lubris Biopharma, Saol Therapeutics, Ageless Biotech, Synartro AB, Plakous Therapeutics, Ribomic, Meluha Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new drugs for Osteoarthritis to improve the treatment landscape.
Promising Osteoarthritis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Lorecivivint, EP-104IAR, DFV890, 4P004, GNSC 001, and others.
Osteoarthritis Pipeline Analysis
The report provides insights into:
The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Osteoarthritis Market.
The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Osteoarthritis treatment.
It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Osteoarthritis market.
Download our free sample page report on Osteoarthritis pipeline insights
Osteoarthritis Emerging Drugs
Lorecivivint: Biosplice Therapeutics
EP-104IAR: Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
DFV890: Novartis
4P004: 4P-Pharma
GNSC 001: Genascence
Osteoarthritis Companies
Over 100 prominent companies are currently engaged in developing treatments for osteoarthritis. Among them, Biosplice Therapeutics has drug candidates that have reached the most advanced stage-Phase III clinical trials.
DelveInsight's report covers around 80+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Osteoarthritis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Osteoarthritis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Osteoarthritis Therapies and Key Companies: Osteoarthritis Clinical Trials and advancements
Osteoarthritis Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
. Osteoarthritis Assessment by Product Type
. Osteoarthritis By Stage
. Osteoarthritis Assessment by Route of Administration
. Osteoarthritis Assessment by Molecule Type
Download Osteoarthritis Sample report to know in detail about the Osteoarthritis treatment market @ Osteoarthritis Therapeutic Assessment
Table of Content
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Osteoarthritis Current Treatment Patterns
4. Osteoarthritis - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. Osteoarthritis Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Osteoarthritis Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Osteoarthritis Discontinued Products
13. Osteoarthritis Product Profiles
14. Osteoarthritis Key Companies
15. Osteoarthritis Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs
18. Osteoarthritis Future Perspectives
19. Osteoarthritis Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Osteoarthritis Pipeline Reports Offerings
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment