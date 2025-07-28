Obesity Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis 180 Life Sciences, 9 Meters, Aardvark Therapeutics, Adocia, Agentix, Agex Therapeutics,

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Obesity Pipeline Insight, 2025"DelveInsight's,“Obesity - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Obesity pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Obesity companies are Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics Co Ltd, Can Fite Biopharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Cellivery Therapeutics Inc, CinFina, CinFina Pharma, Clayton Biotech, Click Therapeutics, CohBar, Corbus Pharma, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, D&D Pharmatech Co Ltd, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, DiscoveryBiomed Inc, Dong-A ST, Dongkook Pharmaceuticals, Eccogene, Elevian, Eli Lilly and Company, Empros Pharma, Enterin Inc., EraCal Therapeutics AG, ERX Pharmaceuticals, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Eternygen GmbH, Eurofarma, Gannex Pharma, Glaceum, Gmax Biopharm, GPER G-1 Development Group, LLC, Gubra Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Jenrin Discovery, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Kallyope, Kintai Therapeutics, Kriya Therapeutics, LG Life Sciences, Lipidio Pharmaceuticals, MakScientific, Nano Precision Medical, NeonMind Biosciences, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, NuSirt Biopharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc, Paige Biopharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. , Pfizer, Preveceutical Medical Inc, Pylum Biosciences, Raziel Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, RosVivo Therapeutics, Saniona, SciSparc Ltd., Sciwind Biosciences, SCOHIA PHARMA, Shionogi, SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd., Sigrid Therapeutics, SJT Molecular Research SL, Structure Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Techfields Pharma, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, UGISense AG, Versanis Bio, Viking Therapeutics, YSOPIA Bioscience, Yuhan, Zealand Pharma, and others.

DelveInsight reports that more than 80 key companies are actively engaged in the development of over 100 treatment therapies for obesity.

Obesity Overview:

Obesity is defined by an excessive buildup of body fat or adipose tissue, which can lead to serious health issues such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and elevated cholesterol levels. Over the past 50 years, it has escalated into a major public health concern. As a multifactorial condition, obesity is now considered the second leading cause of preventable death, following smoking. Losing just 5% to 10% of body weight can significantly improve overall health, enhance quality of life, and alleviate financial burdens on both individuals and healthcare systems.

Obesity arises when calorie consumption consistently exceeds energy expenditure, resulting in abnormal weight gain. It is shaped by a complex interplay of genetic, environmental, and societal influences. Research shows a strong genetic component, with various genes associated with increased fat storage and weight gain. Other contributing factors include physical inactivity, lack of sleep, hormonal imbalances, certain medications, easy availability of high-calorie foods, and slower metabolic rates.

"Obesity Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Obesity Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Obesity Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Obesity pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Obesity treatment.

In June 2024, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals began dosing the first patient in Part 2 of its global Phase I clinical trial for DA-1726, a potential obesity treatment, in the United States.

In May 2024, Metaphore Biotechnologies partnered with Flagship Pioneering to collaborate with Novo Nordisk on developing up to two next-generation obesity therapeutics. This initiative is part of a broader strategic partnership aimed at advancing novel treatments for cardiometabolic and rare diseases.

In May 2024, Click Therapeutics, Inc. announced plans to accelerate its obesity and cardiometabolic disease programs by acquiring Better Therapeutics, Inc.'s assets, including AspyreRx (BT-001) for type 2 diabetes and BT-004 for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

In March 2024, iBio, Inc. entered into a collaboration with AstralBio, Inc. to discover, engineer, and develop novel antibody-based treatments for obesity and other cardiometabolic disorders.

In February 2024, BioAge Labs, a biotech company working with Eli Lilly on obesity therapies, secured $170 million in its latest funding round.

In January 2024, Adipo Therapeutics successfully completed a $1.9 million bridge funding round, bringing its total seed funding to $4 million to advance its lead candidate, ADPO-002, which aims to treat obesity by enhancing energy expenditure.

Key Obesity companies such as 180 Life Sciences, 9 meters, Aardvark Therapeutics, Adocia, Agentix, AgeX Therapeutics, Altimmune, Amgen, Antag Therapeutics, Aphaia Pharma, Aptorum Group, AstraZeneca, Betagenon AB, BioRestorative, Boehringer Ingelheim, Braasch Biotech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics Co Ltd, Can Fite Biopharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Cellivery Therapeutics Inc, CinFina, CinFina Pharma, Clayton Biotech, Click Therapeutics, CohBar, Corbus Pharma, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, D&D Pharmatech Co Ltd, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, DiscoveryBiomed Inc, Dong-A ST, Dongkook Pharmaceuticals, Eccogene, Elevian, Eli Lilly and Company, Empros Pharma, Enterin Inc., EraCal Therapeutics AG, ERX Pharmaceuticals, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Eternygen GmbH, Eurofarma, Gannex Pharma, Glaceum, Gmax Biopharm, GPER G-1 Development Group, LLC, Gubra Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Jenrin Discovery, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Kallyope, Kintai Therapeutics, Kriya Therapeutics, LG Life Sciences, Lipidio Pharmaceuticals, MakScientific, Nano Precision Medical, NeonMind Biosciences, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, NuSirt Biopharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc, Paige Biopharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. , Pfizer, Preveceutical Medical Inc, Pylum Biosciences, Raziel Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, RosVivo Therapeutics, Saniona, SciSparc Ltd., Sciwind Biosciences, SCOHIA PHARMA, Shionogi, SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd., Sigrid Therapeutics, SJT Molecular Research SL, Structure Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Techfields Pharma, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, UGISense AG, Versanis Bio, Viking Therapeutics, YSOPIA Bioscience, Yuhan, Zealand Pharma, and others are evaluating new drugs for Obesity to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Obesity pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Semaglutide Oral, Tirzepatide, Sibutramine/Topiramate, NNC0174-0833, Tesomet, SHR-20004, RZL-012, CT-868, PF-06882961, EMP-16, S-237648, LY3502970, ARD-101, NNC0165-1875, XW003, IBI362, TG103, Cotadutide, MBL949, PF-07081532, APHD-012, LY 3437943, HSG4112, Leucine/sildenafil, BI 456906, Pemvidutide, LY3841136, HM15136, GMA106, DD01, ZP8396, K833, NNC0480-0389, LB54640, CT-181, CB4211, CT-388, CIN-109, ERX-1000, DWP306001, SCO-094, S-309309, NO-13065, GDD3898, XW004, SCO-267, ASC41, AMG 133, GSBR-1290, K757, BI 1356225, Bardoxolone methyl, LY3541105, AMG-786, HU6, BMS-963272, BI 1820237, Xla 1, Dapiglutide, PB-119, PB-718, AGTX-2004, ECC5004, Thermostem, XW017, HM 14320, TNX-2900, CF-102, XW 010, LR19020, LR19056, Small Molecule, YH34160, NM-136, Rsearch programme: Obesity, DA-1726, Era-379, Research programme: NaCT inhibitors, CIN 110, CIN 209, CIN 210, RSVI-301, PramExe, BC GlueExe, BC Pram GlueExe, AGEX BAT1, Obesity Research project, CLS-1, O304 AMPK Activators, Obesity Research project, Novel vaccine Obesity Research project, CV-08, HI P. Goldsteinii, CRB-913, Tespria, Next Generation Candidates, AM 6545, LP-003, KT A522, JD5037, Research program: Amylin targeting, Obesity research program, Dual Gene Therapy program, RP 1208, SiPore® platform based therapy, SJT4a, GL0034, TF0103, TERN-601, NEO-001, KTX 0200, ENT-03, Bimagrumab, VK2735, Recombinant growth differentiation factor 11, HUM-234, NPM 139, YHC2129, YHC2134, YHC1140, GSBR-2nd Gen, GSBR-3rd Gen, and others.

Obesity Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Obesity Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Obesity treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Obesity market.

Obesity Emerging Drugs



Survodutide: Zealand Pharma

Ecnoglutide: Sciwind Biosciences

CT-868: Carmot Therapeutics DD01: D&D Pharmatech

Obesity Companies

Numerous companies are actively contributing to the obesity treatment landscape, including 180 Life Sciences, 9 Meters, Aardvark Therapeutics, Adocia, Agentix, AgeX Therapeutics, Altimmune, Amgen, Antag Therapeutics, Aphaia Pharma, Aptorum Group, AstraZeneca, Betagenon AB, BioRestorative, Boehringer Ingelheim, Braasch Biotech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics, Can-Fite Biopharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Cellivery Therapeutics, CinFina, Clayton Biotech, Click Therapeutics, CohBar, Corbus Pharma, CSPC Baike Biopharmaceutical, D&D Pharmatech, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, DiscoveryBiomed, Dong-A ST, Dongkook Pharmaceuticals, Eccogene, Elevian, Eli Lilly and Company, Empros Pharma, Enterin, EraCal Therapeutics, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Eternygen, Eurofarma, Gannex Pharma, Glaceum, Gmax Biopharm, GPER G-1 Development Group, Gubra Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Innovent Biologics, Jenrin Discovery, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Kallyope, Kintai Therapeutics, Kriya Therapeutics, LG Life Sciences, Lipidio Pharmaceuticals, MakScientific, Nano Precision Medical, NeonMind Biosciences, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, NuSirt Biopharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Paige Biopharmaceutical, Pfizer, Preveceutical Medical, Pylum Biosciences, Raziel Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, RosVivo Therapeutics, Saniona, SciSparc, Sciwind Biosciences, SCOHIA PHARMA, Shionogi, Sigrid Therapeutics, SJT Molecular Research, Structure Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Techfields Pharma, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, UGISense AG, Versanis Bio, Viking Therapeutics, YSOPIA Bioscience, Yuhan, Zealand Pharma, and many others.

Among the 80+ companies advancing obesity therapies, Zealand Pharma leads with a drug candidate currently in the most advanced stage-Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Obesity pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Obesity Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Obesity Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Obesity Assessment by Product Type

. Obesity By Stage

. Obesity Assessment by Route of Administration

. Obesity Assessment by Molecule Type

