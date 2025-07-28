Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Suzhou Puhe Pharmaceutical Technology Co., L

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's, Non-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in Non-Small-Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that over 100 key companies are actively engaged in developing more than 120 treatment therapies for Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer.

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Overview:

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most prevalent form of lung cancer, originating in the lung tissues and generally growing more slowly than small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Despite its slower growth, NSCLC often spreads before being diagnosed, underscoring the importance of early detection and treatment. In the United States, lung cancer affects around 230,000 people each year and results in approximately 135,000 deaths, making it the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and the second most common in women. However, incidence and mortality rates are declining due to effective anti-smoking initiatives and reduced tobacco use.

NSCLC Subtypes

According to the 2015 World Health Organization (WHO) classification based on immunohistochemistry and light microscopy, NSCLC comprises several subtypes:



Adenocarcinoma: The most frequent type, representing about 50% of all lung cancer cases.

Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC): Once the most common, it typically starts in the tracheobronchial tree but is now also seen in peripheral lung areas. Large cell carcinoma: A poorly differentiated subtype diagnosed by exclusion, lacking distinct features under immunohistochemistry or electron microscopy.

Causes and Risk Factors

Risk factors for NSCLC are divided into modifiable and non-modifiable categories:



Modifiable risks include smoking, alcohol use, and exposure to harmful substances such as secondhand smoke, asbestos, radon, arsenic, chromium, nickel, ionizing radiation, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Non-modifiable risks involve genetic predisposition and certain environmental exposures beyond personal control.

Due to its aggressive nature and frequent late-stage diagnosis, early screening and the development of targeted therapies are critical for improving patient survival and treatment outcomes.

Request for a detailed insights report on Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer pipeline insights

"Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 120+ pipeline therapies for Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer treatment.

In December 2024, the FDA awarded breakthrough therapy designation to sacituzumab tirumotecan (MK-2870/SKB264/) for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In December 2024, Xcovery Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company specializing in oncology, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved ensartinib (Ensacove) for the treatment of patients with ALK-positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This approval marks a significant milestone in expanding first-line treatment options for individuals with ALK-positive NSCLC.

In September 2024, AbbVie announced the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US FDA for the accelerated approval of elotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) in adult patients with previously treated, locally advanced, or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild-type nonsquamous NSCLC with c-Met protein overexpression.

In August 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to Deltacel (KB-GDT-01) in combination with low-dose radiation therapy as a potential treatment for patients with metastatic NSCLC whose disease has progressed after at least two prior standard-of-care treatments, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, platinum-based chemotherapy, and targeted therapies.

Key Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Suzhou Puhe Pharmaceutical Technology Co., LTD, Merus N.V., Zymeworks BC Inc., Cytos Biotechnology, Exelixis, ProfoundBio US Co., Beijing Pearl Biotechnology Limited Liability Company, Pfizer, OncoResponse, Inc., Next Point Therapeutics, Inc., Light Chain Bioscience - Novimmune SA, Medolution Ltd., Immunitas Therapeutics, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, and others are evaluating new drugs for Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include V940, QL1706, Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), ZW49, and others.

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer market.

Download our free sample page report on Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer pipeline insights

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs



V940: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

QL1706: Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128): Merus N.V. ZW49: Zymeworks BC Inc.

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Companies

More than 100 leading companies are currently involved in developing therapies for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). Among these, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC has drug candidates in the most advanced stage of development-Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 120+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Key Companies: Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials and advancements

Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Product Type

. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer By Stage

. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Sample report to know in detail about the Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer treatment market @ Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment Patterns

4. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Discontinued Products

13. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Product Profiles

14. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies

15. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs

18. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Future Perspectives

19. Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

Request the Sample PDF to Get Detailed Insights About the Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Reports Offerings