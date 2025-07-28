Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Guangdong Raynovent Biotech, Dr. Falk Pharma Gmbh, Enyo Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,"Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 90+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight reports that over 90 key companies are actively involved in developing more than 100 treatment therapies for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Overview:

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) refers to a spectrum of liver conditions marked by the accumulation of fat in the liver (hepatic steatosis), identified through imaging or histology, specifically macrovesicular steatosis. This diagnosis is made in the absence of other known causes such as excessive alcohol consumption, prolonged use of certain medications, or inherited liver disorders. In Western populations, NAFLD affects roughly 20–30% of individuals.

NAFLD is strongly associated with metabolic conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome. Research has also linked exposure to inorganic arsenic with a higher risk of NAFLD, as suggested by increased alanine transferase (ALT) levels. Given its close ties to metabolic syndrome, NAFLD also contributes to cardiovascular complications, which are a major cause of death in affected individuals, along with advanced liver diseases like cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.

"Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapeutics Market.

DelveInsight's Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 90+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease treatment.

In December 2024, Galectin Therapeutics shared results from its global NAVIGATE clinical trial, which evaluates belapectin for patients with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) cirrhosis and portal hypertension.

In October 2024, PharmaIN Corporation announced plans to present interim results from its ongoing Phase I trial of PHIN-214, a lead candidate for preventing and treating decompensated cirrhosis.

In June 2024, Resolution Therapeutics Limited, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, presented key data on RTX001 at EASL Congress 2024 in Milan, highlighting the potential of macrophage cell therapy for advanced liver cirrhosis.

In June 2024, Lipocine's Phase II results on LPCN 1148 in cirrhosis were featured in a late-breaking oral presentation at the EASL Congress 2024 in Milan.

In April 2024, LyGenesis dosed the first patient in its Phase IIa trial for an allogenic regenerative cell therapy, designed to be transplanted into lymph nodes as a potential treatment for end-stage liver disease (ESLD).

In March 2024, Lipocine announced positive topline results from a Phase II trial of LPCN 1148, an oral therapy under development for managing liver cirrhosis.

Key Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease companies such as Guangdong Raynovent Biotech, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Enyo Pharma, Viking Therapeutics, Sagimet Biosciences, Terns, Sinew Pharma, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Poxel, Inventiva Pharma, Galectin Therapeutics, AngioLab, MediciNova, AstraZeneca, and others are evaluating new drugs for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development includeLanifibranor, ZED 1227, TVB-2640, ALS-L1023, AZD9550, and others.

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease market.

Lanifibranor: Inventiva Pharma

ZED 1227: Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

TVB-2640: Sagimet Biosciences

ALS-L1023: AngioLab AZD9550: AstraZeneca

Over 90 leading companies are currently engaged in developing treatments for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Among these, Inventiva Pharma has a drug candidate that has reached the most advanced stage-Phase III clinical trials.

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Assessment by Product Type

. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease By Stage

. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Assessment by Molecule Type

