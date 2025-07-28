Neuroendocrine Tumors Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Rayzebio, Inc., Seneca Therapeutics, Vyriad, Inc., ADC Therapeutics, Eli L

MENAFN - GetNews)



DelveInsight's,"Neuroendocrine tumors - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in Neuroendocrine tumors pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that over 100 key companies are actively engaged in developing more than 120 treatment therapies for Neuroendocrine Tumors.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Overview:

Neuroendocrine cancer, also known as a neuroendocrine tumor (NET) or neuroendocrine neoplasm, develops from neuroendocrine cells-specialized cells that have traits of both hormone-producing endocrine cells and nerve cells. These cells are distributed throughout the body and help regulate various physiological functions. Most NETs tend to grow slowly over time.

NETs are classified as either functional or nonfunctional, depending on their hormone secretion. Functional tumors release excess hormones and can cause distinct symptoms, while nonfunctional tumors produce little to no hormones and often remain asymptomatic. According to ASCO, about 60% of NETs are nonfunctional. The presentation and treatment of NETs vary based on the tumor's location, type, and hormonal activity.

Due to their diverse and often subtle symptoms, NETs are frequently discovered incidentally during imaging or procedures conducted for unrelated health issues. When symptoms are present, they may be related to the tumor's size, location, or hormone production, such as in the case of carcinoid syndrome.

"Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Neuroendocrine Tumors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 120+ pipeline therapies for Neuroendocrine Tumors treatment.

In August 2024, Exelixis announced that the U.S. FDA accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for CABOMETYX. The application covers the treatment of adults with previously treated, locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (pNET) and extra-pancreatic NET (epNET) that are well- or moderately differentiated. The FDA assigned a standard review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of April 3, 2025.

In July 2024, Curium submitted a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) for Lutetium Lu 177 Dotatate Injection, intended for treating somatostatin receptor-positive (SSTR+) GEP-NETs.

In April 2024, Novartis announced that the U.S. FDA approved LUTATHERA for pediatric patients aged 12 and older with SSTR+ GEP-NETs, including tumors in the foregut, midgut, and hindgut.

Key Neuroendocrine Tumors companies such asRayzeBio, Inc., Seneca Therapeutics, Vyriad, Inc., ADC Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Biotheus Inc., ImmunityBio, Inc., Chimerix, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Oryzon Genomics S.A., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, TaiRx, Inc., Betta Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, NanOlogy LLC, Cardiff Oncology, Luye Pharma Group, Philogen, Hoffmann-La Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new drugs for Neuroendocrine Tumors to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Neuroendocrine Tumors pipeline therapies in various stages of development include RYZ101, SVV-001, Voyager-V1, ADCT-701, and others.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Neuroendocrine Tumors Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Neuroendocrine Tumors treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Neuroendocrine Tumors market.

Neuroendocrine Tumors Emerging Drugs



RYZ101: RayzeBio, Inc.

SVV-001: Seneca Therapeutics

Voyager-V1: Vyriad, Inc. ADCT-701: ADC Therapeutics

Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies

More than 100 leading companies are currently involved in developing treatments for neuroendocrine tumors. Among them, RayzeBio, Inc. has a drug candidate that has reached the most advanced stage of development-Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 120+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Neuroendocrine Tumors pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Neuroendocrine Tumors Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Neuroendocrine Tumors Assessment by Product Type

. Neuroendocrine Tumors By Stage

. Neuroendocrine Tumors Assessment by Route of Administration

. Neuroendocrine Tumors Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Neuroendocrine Tumors Current Treatment Patterns

4. Neuroendocrine Tumors - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Neuroendocrine Tumors Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Neuroendocrine Tumors Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Neuroendocrine Tumors Discontinued Products

13. Neuroendocrine Tumors Product Profiles

14. Neuroendocrine Tumors Key Companies

15. Neuroendocrine Tumors Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Neuroendocrine Tumors Unmet Needs

18. Neuroendocrine Tumors Future Perspectives

19. Neuroendocrine Tumors Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

