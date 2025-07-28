Natural Killer Cell Therapies Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Immunitybio, Five Prime Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, Nektar Therap
Natural Killer Cell Therapies Overview:
Natural Killer (NK) cells are a type of lymphocyte and a key part of the innate immune system, functioning as specialized immune defenders that target and destroy tumor cells and virus-infected cells. In individuals with cancer, NK cells often exhibit various functional impairments, including decreased cytotoxic activity, reduced expression of activating receptors, disrupted intracellular signaling, increased levels of inhibitory receptors, impaired proliferation, and reduced numbers in both the bloodstream and tumor tissues. Additionally, their ability to produce cytokines is often compromised.
NK cell therapy has shown the greatest promise in treating blood cancers such as leukemia. This form of immunotherapy can work by boosting the body's natural NK cell response using stimulatory agents or by introducing external NK cells through methods like hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) or adoptive cell transfer. A range of therapeutic approaches has been developed to maximize the effectiveness of NK cell-based treatments in cancer care.
In October 2024, ImmunityBio announced that the first patients had received doses in an initial trial evaluating the potential of its CAR-NK cell therapy targeting CD-19 for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
In July 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Nkarta approval to initiate a clinical trial for its cell therapy candidate, NKX019, in patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) and other autoimmune disorders.
In May 2024, KGen Biotech reported that its Safety Review Committee had approved the advancement of the company's cryopreserved autologous, expanded, and enhanced SNK01 into Phase II clinical development.
Key Natural Killer Cell Therapies companies such as ImmunityBio, Five Prime Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, Nektar Therapeutics, Cantargia, CureTech, Dynavax, Cellid Company, Kiadis Pharma, Multimmune GmbH, CytoVac, XNK Therapeutics, NantKwest, Green Cross Corporation, HiberCell, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Innate Pharma, Affimed Therapeutics AG, Wugen, Abivax, Glycostem Therapeutics (IPD Therapeutic), Synimmune, GT Biopharma, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Asclepius Technology Company Group, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou), Chongqing Sidemu Biotechnology, Artiva Biotherapeutics, NKMax, Acepodia, Allife Medical Science and Technology, Bright Path Biotherapeutics, Kuur Therapeutics (Formerly Cell Medica), and others are evaluating new drugs for Natural Killer Cell Therapies to improve the treatment landscape.
Promising Natural Killer Cell Therapies pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Monalizumab, NKTR-214 (Bempegaldesleukin), ALT 803, ALECSAT, PNK-007, and others.
Natural Killer Cell Therapies Pipeline Analysis
The report provides insights into:
The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market.
The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Natural Killer Cell Therapies treatment.
It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Natural Killer Cell Therapies market.
Natural Killer Cell Therapies Emerging Drugs
Monalizumab: Innate Pharma
NKTR-214 (Bempegaldesleukin): Nektar Therapeutics
ALT 803: ImmunityBio
ALECSAT: CytoVac
PNK-007: Celularity
Natural Killer Cell Therapies Companies
Over 100 prominent companies are currently engaged in developing therapies centered on Natural Killer (NK) Cell treatments. Among these, Innate Pharma has a drug candidate that has progressed to the most advanced stage-Phase III clinical trials.
DelveInsight's report covers around 140+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Natural Killer Cell Therapies pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Natural Killer Cell Therapies Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
Natural Killer Cell Therapies Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Assessment by Product Type
. Natural Killer Cell Therapies By Stage
. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Assessment by Route of Administration
. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Assessment by Molecule Type
Table of Content
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Current Treatment Patterns
4. Natural Killer Cell Therapies - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Discontinued Products
13. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Product Profiles
14. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Key Companies
15. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Unmet Needs
18. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Future Perspectives
19. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
