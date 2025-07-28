Natural Killer Cell Therapies Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Immunitybio, Five Prime Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, Nektar Therap

MENAFN - GetNews)



DelveInsight's,"Natural Killer Cell Therapies - Pipeline Insight, 2025," report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 140+ pipeline drugs in Natural Killer Cell Therapies pipeline landscape.

DelveInsight reports that over 100 key companies are actively engaged in developing more than 140 treatment therapies focused on Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapies.

Natural Killer Cell Therapies Overview:

Natural Killer (NK) cells are a type of lymphocyte and a key part of the innate immune system, functioning as specialized immune defenders that target and destroy tumor cells and virus-infected cells. In individuals with cancer, NK cells often exhibit various functional impairments, including decreased cytotoxic activity, reduced expression of activating receptors, disrupted intracellular signaling, increased levels of inhibitory receptors, impaired proliferation, and reduced numbers in both the bloodstream and tumor tissues. Additionally, their ability to produce cytokines is often compromised.

NK cell therapy has shown the greatest promise in treating blood cancers such as leukemia. This form of immunotherapy can work by boosting the body's natural NK cell response using stimulatory agents or by introducing external NK cells through methods like hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) or adoptive cell transfer. A range of therapeutic approaches has been developed to maximize the effectiveness of NK cell-based treatments in cancer care.

The Natural Killer Cell Therapies Pipeline Insight 2025 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Natural Killer Cell Therapies Therapeutics Market.

DelveInsight's Natural Killer Cell Therapies pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 140+ pipeline therapies for Natural Killer Cell Therapies treatment.

In October 2024, ImmunityBio announced that the first patients had received doses in an initial trial evaluating the potential of its CAR-NK cell therapy targeting CD-19 for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

In July 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Nkarta approval to initiate a clinical trial for its cell therapy candidate, NKX019, in patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) and other autoimmune disorders.

In May 2024, KGen Biotech reported that its Safety Review Committee had approved the advancement of the company's cryopreserved autologous, expanded, and enhanced SNK01 into Phase II clinical development.

Key Natural Killer Cell Therapies companies such as ImmunityBio, Five Prime Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, Nektar Therapeutics, Cantargia, CureTech, Dynavax, Cellid Company, Kiadis Pharma, Multimmune GmbH, CytoVac, XNK Therapeutics, NantKwest, Green Cross Corporation, HiberCell, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Innate Pharma, Affimed Therapeutics AG, Wugen, Abivax, Glycostem Therapeutics (IPD Therapeutic), Synimmune, GT Biopharma, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Asclepius Technology Company Group, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou), Chongqing Sidemu Biotechnology, Artiva Biotherapeutics, NKMax, Acepodia, Allife Medical Science and Technology, Bright Path Biotherapeutics, Kuur Therapeutics (Formerly Cell Medica), and others are evaluating new drugs for Natural Killer Cell Therapies to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Natural Killer Cell Therapies pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Monalizumab, NKTR-214 (Bempegaldesleukin), ALT 803, ALECSAT, PNK-007, and others.

Natural Killer Cell Therapies Pipeline Analysis

Key companies are developing therapies in the Natural Killer Cell Therapies Market.

Different therapeutic candidates are segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Natural Killer Cell Therapies treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Natural Killer Cell Therapies market.

Monalizumab: Innate Pharma

NKTR-214 (Bempegaldesleukin): Nektar Therapeutics

ALT 803: ImmunityBio

ALECSAT: CytoVac PNK-007: Celularity

Over 100 prominent companies are currently engaged in developing therapies centered on Natural Killer (NK) Cell treatments. Among these, Innate Pharma has a drug candidate that has progressed to the most advanced stage-Phase III clinical trials.

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Products have been categorized under various Routes of Administration (ROA).



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types.



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Assessment by Product Type

. Natural Killer Cell Therapies By Stage

. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Assessment by Route of Administration

. Natural Killer Cell Therapies Assessment by Molecule Type

