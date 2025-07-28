403
Israeli Rights Groups Accuse Israel Of Committing Genocide In Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 28 (Petra) – Israeli human rights organizations B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel said on Monday that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, as defined under international law.
In separate statements read during a press conference in Jerusalem, B'Tselem said that "Israel is acting in a coordinated manner with a clear intent to destroy Palestinian society in Gaza," stressing that what is taking place cannot be seen as collateral damage of war but rather as a systematic policy targeting the population as a group.
Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of a deliberate dismantling of Gaza's healthcare system, including attacks on hospitals, obstruction of medical evacuations, and the detention and killing of medical teams.
The two organizations warned that patterns of destruction and extermination currently applied in Gaza could extend to the occupied West Bank and other areas under Israeli control.
