Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Rights Groups Accuse Israel Of Committing Genocide In Gaza


2025-07-28 07:17:11
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 28 (Petra) – Israeli human rights organizations B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel said on Monday that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, as defined under international law.
In separate statements read during a press conference in Jerusalem, B'Tselem said that "Israel is acting in a coordinated manner with a clear intent to destroy Palestinian society in Gaza," stressing that what is taking place cannot be seen as collateral damage of war but rather as a systematic policy targeting the population as a group.
Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of a deliberate dismantling of Gaza's healthcare system, including attacks on hospitals, obstruction of medical evacuations, and the detention and killing of medical teams.
The two organizations warned that patterns of destruction and extermination currently applied in Gaza could extend to the occupied West Bank and other areas under Israeli control.

MENAFN28072025000117011021ID1109853949

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search