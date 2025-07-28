Kyslytsya: Trump's Patience Is Running Out, Increasing Chances Of Meeting Between Presidents Of Ukraine And Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed by First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya in a comment to Ukrinform.

The diplomat noted that he could not comment on the words of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about a meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia because he did not know the context in which they were said,“and this is very important.”

"I do not have the original source of his words; perhaps he means the benefits of the three meetings held in Istanbul. Perhaps he feels that the chances of such a meeting are increasing. And indeed, I want to believe that they are increasing, because Moscow realizes that Washington is running out of patience. You see, you can play games with friends, you can play games with colleagues, but you cannot play such games with the President of the United States," Kyslytsya said.

The diplomat noted that the topic of the Leaders Summit was raised during the first meeting of the delegations in Istanbul. According to him, the Russian delegation did not say that such a meeting would never take place.

The Russian party said,“You want a meeting? Then comply with our demands!” In other words, they are distorting the logic of the Ukrainian side, because they believe that the Presidents should only approve what has been done by experts. But there should be a different logic here. There should be a logic that the Kremlin leader must clearly tell all his subordinates that they must formalize the fundamental agreements of the leaders, and not vice versa. Otherwise, we will continue to meet like this for years. And this is what the Russian side needs," the First Deputy Minister noted.

He added that instead of genuinely solving the issue of ending the war, the Russian side is trying to build an“infrastructure of endless talks” and offer this ersatz to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I think that in Washington, where smart people work - both analysts and politicians - they have already realized that they got hosed. And waiting until September 2 is too long, because people are dying every day, we have rocket and drone attacks every day, and the Russian side continues to dance around expert meetings," Kyslytsya emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to shorten the deadline for Russia's ultimatum to force it to conclude a peace agreement in Ukraine to 10-12 days.

Photo: MFA