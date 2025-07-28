Zelensky On Trump's Statement: Russia Is Doing Everything To Disrupt Peace Efforts
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an evening video address , according to Ukrinform.
“Today, there was an extremely significant statement by President Trump. And it is true: it is Russia who is doing everything to undermine peace efforts and drag out this war. Every night there are strikes, constant Russian attempts to hurt Ukraine,” Zelensky emphasized.
The President of Ukraine stressed that peace is possible, but that achieving it requires strong and decisive action.
He stressed the importance of sanctions, which, in his opinion, are a key element in achieving peace.
“Russia factors in the sanctions, factors in such losses. Peace through strength is possible. Ukraine, as always, is ready to work with America, with President Trump, in the most productive way possible, to end this war with dignity and lasting peace,” the President noted.Read also: Kyslytsya: Trump's patience is running out, increasing chances of meeting between Presidents of Ukraine and Russia
At the same time, Zelensky thanked everyone in Ukraine's foreign policy team who is working to build meaningful relations with America.
According to Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his intention to shorten the deadline for Russia's ultimatum to force a peace agreement in Ukraine to 10–12 days.
Photo: Office of the President
