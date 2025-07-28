Zelensky Announces Updated Plan For Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this statement in an evening video address , according to Ukrinform.

“First of all, I would like to thank all our warriors who are defending Ukrainian skies. Overnight, our warriors neutralized another three hundred Russian drones – many of them were shot down,” Zelensky said.

The President emphasized the successes achieved thanks to the work of various units, such as army aviation and mobile fire groups.

He stressed the importance of using interceptor drones to combat enemy Shaheds, adding that Ukraine is continuing to build up all means of protecting cities and communities to the maximum extent possible.

He also spoke about a recent conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which agreements were reached on Ukraine's current needs for financing drones.

Zelensky on Trump's statement: Russia is doing everything to disrupt peace efforts

“The updated document is already being presented to our partners – the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, together with the team from the President's Office, has prepared everything. The drone-related objectives set for this year will be fully met,” Zelensky added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 28, the Ukrainian Air Defense Force destroyed 309 Russian drones out of 324 launched , as well as two Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Illustrative photo: Office of the President