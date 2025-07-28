Zelensky Announces Updated Plan For Drones
“First of all, I would like to thank all our warriors who are defending Ukrainian skies. Overnight, our warriors neutralized another three hundred Russian drones – many of them were shot down,” Zelensky said.
The President emphasized the successes achieved thanks to the work of various units, such as army aviation and mobile fire groups.
He stressed the importance of using interceptor drones to combat enemy Shaheds, adding that Ukraine is continuing to build up all means of protecting cities and communities to the maximum extent possible.
He also spoke about a recent conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which agreements were reached on Ukraine's current needs for financing drones.Read also: Zelensky on Trump's statement: Russia is doing everything to disrupt peace efforts
“The updated document is already being presented to our partners – the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, together with the team from the President's Office, has prepared everything. The drone-related objectives set for this year will be fully met,” Zelensky added.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of July 28, the Ukrainian Air Defense Force destroyed 309 Russian drones out of 324 launched , as well as two Kh-101 cruise missiles.
Illustrative photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment